NORTHERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Northern Cape believes that Orania is a ticking time bomb.

The party has taken issue with the autonomous state, saying that its existence weakened unity in the country.

The Red Berets want the Premier of the province to intervene, but South Africans have slammed the party for its actions.

EFF wants action taken action Orania

Speaking to SABC News, EFF Chairperson in the Northern Cape, Shadrack Tlhaole, said they would be marching to the premier’s officer to urge him to take action against the town before it was too late.

“Orania, we may take it for granted, only to realise later that they will be the one to destroy the unity of this country,” he said.

He added that they needed to be engaged with them to stop their nonsense of saying that Orania exists for Afrikaners to practice their culture.

Tlhaole questioned why the town was part of the local council and provincial legislatures and did business with black people but didn’t want to stay with them in the same neighbourhood. He described this as nonsensical.

He added that their engagement with the premier was the beginning of their aim to end the existence of a town like Orania, which, he said, seeks to undermine democracy.

You can watch his interview below.

How Orania gained autonomy

While the town itself has a long history, it gained autonomy (the right of self-government) in 1993 when the constitution made provisions for the concept of a "volkstaat" (a homeland for a specific ethnic group).

The idea behind Orania was to create a place where Afrikaners have a haven for their culture and language.

It currently operates as a privately-owned town, with its own bank and currency and relies heavily on solar energy. Anyone who identifies as an Afrikaner is welcome to apply to live there, but the town currently has an exclusively white population.

Despite having a white-only population, the town maintains that people of all colours can move there as long as they are willing to assimilate. The town also made headlines in May 2024, when one person voted for the EFF during the National Elections.

In June 2024 it made further news when a black artist reportedly staged an Afrikaans concert in the town.

South Africans want EFF to leave Orania alone

The EFF’s plans have been largely criticised by South Africans as they praised the idea of the town and how it operates.

Kabelo Ramosetlha said:

“Orania is the example of how we should be living. It is clean, there’s no corruption, no illegal entry of people, no crime, etc. I just wish one day I can walk in the streets of Johannesburg freely without any fear of robbery or scammers.”

Themba Maseko stated:

“Leave Orania and its people alone. They are happy, and there is no crime.”

Mayibongwe Mavuso added:

“Leave them alone. It's now jealousy.”

Phillemon Martin claimed:

“The EFF strives on separation and Apartheid. We should focus on corruption, better education and building our falling infrastructure before we focus on such a small place.”

Lesedi Molopyane asked:

“Why don't they use that same energy to rebuild our black communities? This habit of trying to break functional things must come to an end. There is a lot that can be learned from the model of Orania that we can implement in the Kasi since the government is failing us.”

Nati Mtsweni stated:

“Leave them alone. What we see and experience in our neighbourhood is really terrible and dangerous. So, if we can protect ourselves too from criminals, this can be an option as well.”

Cornél Craven said:

“The EFF is scratching where there is no itch. No one is bothered by Orania. Malema is a narcissist who has nothing better to do than try to create hate among citizens.”

Thabo Phil added:

“EFF must leave Orania alone. We have serious issues like crime and corruption.”

Mohapi Mafresh Motaung stated:

“What we need to do as a country is to learn from them. Those Boers are on a serious mission. I recently watched their documentaries. Our leaders can learn a lot from them.”

Tour guide provides closer look at Orani

In a related article, a tour guide gave viewers a rare inside look at Orania, the Afrikaner-only town.

The town requires applicants to be Afrikaner, speak fluent Afrikaans, and share the community's values.

Briefly News reported that South Africans who commented on the video praised the way the town is run.

