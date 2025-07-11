The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Sinawo Thambo shared his thoughts on the satellite internet company, Starlink

The party is also unhappy with the Communication and Digital Technologies Minister, Solly Malatsi

South Africans weighed in on the Red Berets' statements, sharing mixed reactions to the party's promise

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The EFF is opposed to Starlink operating in South Africa. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Jonathan Raa

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has described Elon Musk's Starlink as a security threat.

The party vowed that it would not allow the satellite internet company to operate in South Africa. The EFF made its feelings known during the Communication and Digital Technologies budget debate in Parliament on Friday, 11 July 2025.

What is the EFF unhappy about?

The party expressed unhappiness with Minister Solly Malatsi's new regulation, which would allow companies to gain a license through an equity equivalent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Previously, companies in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector had to offer a 30% stake to local black investors, as part of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations.

Equity equivalence allows companies to bypass this by investing in other forms of transformation, something the EFF are unhappy with.

“This is a proposal we’ve objected to because the so-called alignment would require an amendment to legislation and can’t be achieved through a ministerial policy directive,” said the EFF's Sinawo Thambo.

Elon Musk previously claimed that he wasn't allowed to operate Starlink in South Africa because he wasn't black. Image: Kevin Lamarque

Source: Getty Images

EFF believes regulations open the door for Musk

The party also argued that the regulation was changed to allow Musk to bring Starlink to South Africa. The SpaceX owner has previously alleged that he wasn't granted an operating licence in the country because he wasn't black. With the regulation change, the EFF believes Starlink will have an easier chance of being granted a license, something the party said it won't allow.

“Even if Starlink were to meet equity equivalence requirements, there’s a security threat that it poses that must never be allowed to operate in South Africa, and we will never allow it," Thambo added.

What do you need to know about Starlink and SA?

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the party's statement, sharing mixed reactions. Some argued that it would be good for the country, while others agreed it was a threat.

Bafanas Godrich Wasemzini said:

"If the company is going to create jobs, then let it operate. Politicians object to anything that is not going to fill their corrupt stomachs.

Gail Steytler Streak added:

"I don’t trust Musk. Cheaper internet, but at what eventual cost?"

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins stated:

"Guys, you are aware we have a high unemployment rate, and this will be an opportunity for the poor and less fortunate so they can stream the net at less cost."

Thubakgale Moses agreed with the EFF:

"Very true."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins appealed:

"Na, guys. See this as a good investment. It will benefit mostly the youth and the less privileged."

Mark Kruyer said:

"Can someone explain to the man that the satellites are already across Africa, and are letting people use the internet on the ground isn't going to change how much Elon's satellites can see. Cheap internet is floating there above us; you can use it anywhere on the planet. Even a gogo can connect from the farmland. This government is holding us back from growth because they are scared of everything they don’t understand."

ICASA investigates alleged illegal use of Starlink

In a related article, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) is probing the use of Starlink in South Africa.

Briefly News reported that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party alleged that Starlink was operating unlawfully in the country.

South Africans were amused at the thought of an investigation, saying that Starlink has actually been around for a while.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News