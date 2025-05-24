Communications Minister Solly Malatsi slammed claims that the proposed Equity Equivalent Investment Programme was gazetted to accommodate Starlink

Malatsi gazetted proposed changes to the BBBEE laws in the Information and Communications Technology sector

South Africans were not pleased, and many said the laws were changed to accommodate billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink

JOHANNESBURG—The Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Solly Malatsi, denied that the gazetting of the proposed Equity Equivalent Programme (EEIP), a proposed amendment to the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) laws in the telecommunications sector, was linked to Elon Musk's plan to operate Starlink in South Africa.

Minister proposes changes to BBBEE

According to SABC News, Malatsi's proposed amendments are meant to attract multi-national companies to meet the empowerment requirement without ceding 30% ownership of the company to a historically disadvantaged group.

Currently, BBBEE laws state that a multinational company that wants to operate in the country must give 30% of its shares to a company owned by historically disadvantaged people. These include black people, women, and people living with disabilities. Empowerment involves training and employment opportunities, using local suppliers, and developing SMMEs.

Malatsi said that investment attraction is the GNU's key focus in growing the economy. The amendments are about attracting international investments and ensuring that new market investments will make commitments aligned with the country's socioeconomic development goals.

He denied that Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with President Donald Trump in the United States, during which billionaire Johan Rupert called for Starlink to operate in the country, influenced the decision to gazette the proposed amendments.

The DA welcomes the policy proposal

DA MP Tsholofelo Bodlani said the party welcomes the amendment. She noted the lack of political will and failure to amend legislation, which delayed the country's development, and called on South Africans to express their views.

Recently, Elon Musk has accused the South African government of not allowing Starlink to operate because of his race, even though Starlink did not comply with BBBEE laws.

South Africans are not happy

Netizens commenting on SABC News were not satisfied with the amendment.

Maar Why said:

"Ramaphosa sold the country with his masters."

Lu Do said:

"Looks like Ramaphosa went to the US and found everything laid out for him."

Nolwandle Nolly Msholozi said:

"Cyril is busy giving the DA and Musk everything they want."

Lindo Msomi said:

"Went to Washington to hand over South Africa to the US."

Sanele Saidar ka-J Form said:

"Bend the knee, bend the law."

