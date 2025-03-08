Elon Musk got candid about what he thinks is the reason behind the rejection of Starlink in South Africa

The billionaire took to X to express his dissatisfaction regarding Starlink availability in the country he was born

Elon Musk made it clear that he believes there were racially motivated reasons behind why Starlink was not allowed to operate

The South African government did not approve Starlink in the country. Elon Musk speculated about why Starlink wasn't allowed.

Elon Musk said Starlink was rejected because of his race, however, many were unimpressed by the billionaire's claims.

Source: Getty Images

The South African-born billionaire is convinced that the South African government unfairly discriminates based on race. South Africans reacted to the latest complaints about South Africa on social media.

Elon Musk unhappy about Starlink rejection

In a post on X, Elon Musk doubled down on claims that South Africa harbours anti-white laws. Elon wrote:

" Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black."

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified he is convinced Elon Musk has "racist and unprogressive views "which jeopardised the deal. This comes after Elon has made claims that the South African government is taking land from white people without compensation.

Elon Musk's Starlink has not been approved to operate in South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

SA slams Elon Musk

People commented on Elon's claims that Starlink was rejected because of his race. Many netizens pointed out that he was referencing South Africa's BEE laws which dictate that companies are encouraged to have a significant level of black ownership, including Africans, Indians and Chinese people.

@dramadelinquent exclaimed:

"Oh rubbish! You’re being told you have to have 30% black ownership (which I don’t necessarily agree with) but don’t lie that it’s because you’re not black."

@lavidaNOTA said:

"No, because you refuse to operate with black partners, this will backfire on you!"

@DavidMogashoa wrote:

"We don’t want that thing of yours here."

@Mikedotcoza commented:

"Elon, stop the victim complex. Starlink isn’t banned in South Africa because of your skin color, it’s because you refuse to comply with local laws like every other telecom provider. Play by the rules or stay out, simple."

@Remiazania2 added:

"Don't be economical with the truth. You know very well it is because you didn't want to follow the laws of South Africa. You wanted to be exempted from the operation of the laws governing other companies."

Elon Musk clarifies identity and slams land reform law

Briefly News previously reported that the businessman Elon Musk got candid about his identity, which sparked a flurry of comments online.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, took to his social media platform X where he spoke about his identity, saying that he did not grow up as an Afrikaner but rather an English South African. He also expressed that he considers himself to be "simply an American."

This comes after the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa passed the Expropriation Act law, last month, which permits the government to take land, often without paying compensation, when it is underutilised or when there is a public interest in redistributing it.

