Minister of Sport, Art and Culture Gayton McKenzie has defended his country's hiring policies

McKenzie's department has prioritised the hiring of Coloured and Indian people for positions

Some social media users applauded the decision while others criticed the minsiter for it

Gayton McKenzie has defended his department's hiring practices, but it's caused a debate on social media. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

Gayton McKenzie has found himself at the centre of another talking point on social media.

The Minister of Sport, Art and Culture is at the centre of a debate surrounding his department's hiring practises.

It was recently revealed that McKenzie's department was prioritising Coloured and Indian people for employment opportunities.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

McKenzie defends hiring practises

News of the hiring practices were made public when Yusuf Abramjee took to social media to ask McKenzie to explain it.

According to the specifications listed, preference would be given to Coloured males, Indian males, White males, Coloured females, and Indian females.

The minister responded to the post saying that it was employment equity.

"We making sure all races are represented. Nothing really here to be alarmed about,” he said.

In a separate post, he added that he was for all races , saying that when he found some races were often ignored, it was his to fix it.

"I’m fixing things. I want all races to be represented in the department that I lead," McKenzie added.

You can view the minister's response below.

Social media divided by McKenzie's stance

The minister's post caused quite a stir on social media, as citizens argued whether it was the right decision.

Patricia Bell said:

"Well done Mr Mc Kenzie we are a rainbow nation and everyone needs employment."

Lahli Wa Msisi added:

"Coloured people deserve a chance, but it must be done well."

Zelna Hansen Barnard asked:

"Can’t the best person for the job get the job?"

Bebeto Seratjhe stated:

"This guy isn't real, but I don't think he will finish this year still in that post."

Jt Goba exclaimed:

"Well done Gayton."

Mpendulo Mashumi stated

"I guess he's not wrong, because Coloureds and Indians are somehow excluded in many opportunities. It just leaves a bitter taste in our minds when you systematically exclude black people, and it reminds us of apartheid, how white people used legislation to exclude and dehumanise black people. It opens old wounds."

Amanda van Niekerk said:

"Job opportunities should be open to everyone, not just a specific color. The best person for the job should be employed. Everyone should have an equal opportunity to apply. We now more that 30 years into 'democracy ', so when will job opportunities become equal? Some of you will have scalding comments to make against me due to my skin colour, but after 30 years democracy should have been fully achieved by now. The kids born since 1994, all have benefited from the living in a democracy and they all had the same opportunities that came with living in a democracy. So why don't those kids not get the same opportunities when it comes to jobs? Are jobs in this country only earmarked for certain races? When will the youngsters born since 1994 all get treated equally? Must we wait for another 30 years?"

Dayaan Lambert added:

"It shouldn't be a problem since the NP did the same for white people during apartheid and the ANC did the same for black people after democracy."

Booker Love Tyson stated:

"Good. Coloured people is the most people who don't benefit from BEEE."

McKenzie slams black sports executives

Briefly News reported that Minister McKenzie called out board members and executives of South African sports bodies.

In an interview with Robert Marawa, he slammed black board members and presidents of sports organisations for stifling transformation.

South Africans got into a heated debate with him, with others agreeing with him and others disagreeing with him.

Source: Briefly News