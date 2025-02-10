South Africans are not happy with Gayton McKenzie following his statement about the M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture said M23 rebels needed to be taught a lesson, saying Parliamentarians should kill those that killed local soldiers

South Africans criticised the Patriotic Alliance leader for being irresponsible, saying that war was not something one could just throw out there

Gayton McKenzie has earned criticism for wanting to teach M23 rebels a lesson in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/ Milan Markovic

Gayton McKenzie is known for speaking his mind, but his latest statement about the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who were killed has angered a lot of people online.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture is earning criticism for suggesting that Parliamentarians go over to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to teach M23 rebels a lesson.

The minister made the comments during a special sitting of Parliament where the DRC crisis was addressed.

McKenzie wants to teach rebels a lesson

During his allotted time at the podium, McKenzie tried to rally Parliamentarians to not just complain about the situation but do something.

“Let us go and teach M23 a lesson. Let us go and kill those that killed our soldiers,” he said.

Gayton McKenzie wants to kill those that killed South African National Defence Force soldiers. Image: Brenton Geach

McKenzie also seemingly poked fun at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the titles they five to members.

“We need soldiers. You call yourself commissar, you call yourself CIC, we need you there”

Minister McKenzie added that he would be one of the first to join the battalion.

South Africans are not impressed with McKenzie

Despite his rallying call to try and inspire others, social media users criticised the minister for his comments, describing his comments as irresponsible.

@_Kvtlxgo said:

“The standard of our parliamentarians has dropped really.”

@nyambenis joked:

“Is there a breathalyser in parliament? Honourable members need to be tested before taking to the podium 😂.

@chris416904 stated:

“Temu politician.”

@SirDavid_Dashe added:

“Gayton doesn't understand his responsibility in parliament as a minister. Ramaphosa failed us with this GNU 💔 😢.”

@OldKing_Red said:

“Calling for war is a braindead take. Unless you are looking to profit off of it.”

@kayina88027 added:

“Please tell this Minister of Sport not to drink Umqombothi before the session. Does he know what he is talking about? Teaching M23 a lesson? I am watching 👀.”

@GokuKnocks stated:

“War is not something you throw out there. He knows he won't be on the frontline dying.”

@Ckabopha said:

“Wow. Parliament must test people to see if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol hey. Wow, just wow.”

@mrmateman said:

“Bro didn’t think this through. I’m afraid he is not representing the coloured minority very well. We can think and articulate ourselves very well.”

What you need to know about SANDF in the DRC

The SANDF denied that its troops surrendered after a video of them waving the white flag went viral

The SANDF released the names of the 14 soldiers who died after the conflict with M23 rebels

The SANDU claimed that forces are under-resourced and this led to increased difficulties in the DRC

The SANDF has confirmed that the bodies of the soldiers would be repatriated on 5 February

