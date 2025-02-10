ActionSA wants Angie Motshekga to either be fired or resign from her post as Minister of Defence Military Veterans

The minister was criticised during a special sitting of Parliament to discuss the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) crisis

South Africans were not impressed when a video surfaced of Motshekga laughing during the addresses by members of Parliament

ActionSA's Arthur Trollip wants Angie Motshekga to be fired or resign by the end of the day.

ActionSA has called for Angie Motshekga to be fired or resign before the end of 10 February 2025 as outrage over the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) grows.

Parliamentary leader Athol Trollip made the call during a special sitting of Parliament to discuss the crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

A total of 14 South African National Defence Force soldiers have already been killed in conflict with M23 rebels in the eastern part of the DRC.

Trollip says Motshekga is out of her depth

During a heated sitting in Parliament, Trollip touched on the “ineffectual and inexperienced ministerial and military leadership”.

He explained that his colleague previously warned of the consequences of the poor way in which the SANDF was managed but was ignored by the minister because she was out of her depth.

“Our warning fell on deaf ears. Our ill-equipped, under-resourced, demoralised, and outgunned soldiers were sent to fight in a war in which we have no apparent demonstrable interest, and they were set up to fail and die,” Trollip said.

Minister Motshekga was called upon to resign

Trollip then called on the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Motshekga to either be fired or resign by the end of the day. He also stated that the troops needed to be withdrawn by the end of the month.

Trollip wasn’t the only one who wanted the minister to step down. The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Member of Parliament (MP) Chris Hattingh also used his time to say Motshekga must go.

The calls for removal didn’t seem to faze the minister, as she was caught on camera laughing at the suggestion following Trollip’s speech.

What you need to know about SANDF in the DRC

The SANDF denied that its troops surrendered after a video of them waving the white flag went viral

The SANDF released the names of the 14 soldiers who died after the conflict with M23 rebels

The SANDF admitted that its forces are under-resourced and this led to increased difficulties in the DRC

The SANDF has confirmed that the bodies of the soldiers would be repatriated on 5 February

Social media uers were not happy with Angie Motshekga after she was spotted laughing during a special Parliamentary season.

Social media users unhappy with Motshekga’s conduct

Motshekga’s conduct during the Parliamentary sitting didn’t sit well with some South Africans who felt as if she was being disrespectful.

Others echoed the growing calls for her to step down from her post, saying she wasn’t qualified for the job.

@manqana_linda said:

“Ahh suka. I knew she wasn't the person for the right person for this job. She's never shot a gun in her life.”

@lunietoolz added:

“Mme Angie Motshekga, as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, clearly doesn’t grasp the importance of political optics. In a serious parliamentary debate about soldiers who lost their lives on foreign soil, she’s busy getting distracted by trivial things. With all due respect, laughing and having side conversations in such a moment is not just inappropriate—it’s a terrible look. It shows a lack of awareness and sensitivity. Honestly, it’s just bad optics.”

@Zenzele1090349 stated:

“I was so disappointed when she laughed.”

@KabeloKN_MP voiced concern:

“Minister Angie Motshekga is addressing Parliament on the unfolding situation in the DRC. It's very scary knowing that brave young men and women who are serving our country have been entrusted to this woman's care.”

ActionSA criticises Motshekga for travel expenses

Briefly News also reported that ActionSA raised concerns about the amount of money Motshekga spent on luxury travel in four months.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans spent millions, while the South African National Defence Force remained under-resourced.

South Africans criticised the Motshekga, with many asking how she got the job when she had no military experience whatsoever.

