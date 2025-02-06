The bodies of 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers were due to arrive in the country on 5 February

Families of the fallen soldiers expressed frustration over the lack of communication they received from the SANDF

South Africans called on the families to understand that the process would not be a quick one, but that it was underway

Families of the soldiers killed in the Eastern DRC are waiting for the bodies to be returned home, but South Africans urged them to be patient and understanding. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ izusek

The grief-stricken families of the slain South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers are still waiting for news on when their bodies will be brought back home.

A total of 14 soldiers were killed during a conflict with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in January 2025.

Two of the affected families spoke to Sowetan LIVE, expressing frustration about the lack of communication regarding their loved one’s remains.

Families receive no word from SANDF

The bodies of the fallen soldiers were due to be repatriated back to South Africa on Wednesday, 5 February, but by the night of the fifth, the bodies had still not arrived in the country.

Monageng Moagi, the grandfather of fallen soldier Calvin Moagi, said they often heard from the SANDF, but weren’t informed about when the bodies would be returned.

"They call us every day. They do this to check on us, but they did not say when or what time they will be bringing the bodies back,” he explained.

His frustration was echoed by the family of Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, who said they were also in the dark when it came to an official update from the SANDF.

Families of the fallen SANDF soldiers are waiting for their loved ones' bodies to be brought home. Marco Longari

The SANDF’s silence contradicts General Rudzani Maphwanya's statement to Parliament that the bodies would be repatriated on 5 February.

What you need to know about SANDF in the DRC

The SANDF denied that its troops surrendered after a video of them waving the white flag went viral

The SANDF released the names of the 14 soldiers who died after the conflict with M23 rebels

The SANDF admitted that its forces are under-resourced and this led to increased difficulties in the DRC

The SANDF has confirmed that the bodies of the soldiers would be repatriated on 5 February

South Africans defend the lengthy process

While the families struggled with the uncertainty, social media users defended the delay. Many stated that it would not be a quick process to bring the bodies back home.

Masechaba Nosizwe Simuku said:

“I understand their frustration. The remains of their heroes will soon be with them. Maybe the SANDF is still following procedures before handing over the remains to families. I can imagine their anxiety.”

Sipho Sithole added:

“Civilians really don't understand, and they can see the situation.”

Mpho EL NiNõ explained:

“I communicated with my cousin yesterday. M23 have surrounded the UN and SANDF troops but there's no fighting at the moment. The process to bring back our fallen brothers is underway.”

Rakgolo Seboya Esrom stated:

“They must wait for procedures to take place. The bodies are still to be handed over to the Army.”

Lesley Tumisang Moswetsi said:

“Civilians must start using their common sense. How can they come back if the airport is closed?”

Helen Zille, Julius Malema wants soldiers recalled

Briefly News reported that Helen Zille and Julius Malema called on SANDF forces to be recalled.

Malema bashed Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, accusing her of improperly responding to the DRC crisis.

Malema added that the army needed to return home on X, which Zille then shared, saying she agreed.

