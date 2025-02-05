The South African National Defence Force announced that the remains of the soldiers will be repatriated on 5 February 2026

The soldiers were killed when the M23 rebels ambushed a SANDF base in January this year

South Africans mourned the soldiers afresh and strengthened their calls for the force to be recalled

The remains of the 14 slain soldiers will be repatriated. Image: Olympia De Maismont/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is expected to repatriate the remains of the 14 soldiers who died during an ambush attack in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What did SANDF say about the deaths?

According to SABC News, the army's Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya denied that the soldiers were killed because of improper training. He asserted that they died because of indirect fire during an exchange between the DRC and Rwandan military forces. He said the DRC forces utilised a multiple rocket launcher which prompted the Rwandan troops to retaliate.

What you need to know about SANDF in the DRC

The SANDF denied that its troops surrendered after a video of them waving the white flag went viral

The SANDF released the names of the 14 soldiers who died and confirmed that the 14th member died in hospital from his wounds

The SANDF admitted that its forces are under-resourced and this led to increased difficulties in the DRC

The 14 soldiers who died in an ambush attack in the DRC will return home. Image: Marco Longari/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans share their thoughts

Netizens on Facebook expressed their views on the repatriation of the SANDF soldiers.

Patrice Mathebula Masina said:

"As Africans, we believe in rituals like soul fetching. Did they let some families of the fallen soldiers practice the ritual?"

Ngcobo Sfiso said:

"Take the police officers to assist, please. These newly-appointed officers think the world belongs to them."

Vusi-Mabhaza Silinda said:

"They are only bringing the bodies. Why not bring home all the soldiers there because it's useless for them to stay there and die?"

Tinashe Mathias Nyerebani said:

"Please send Amapanyaza to the DRC because now they want to act like they are police officers."

Collin Mgidi said:

"I'm 100% sure our leaders don't even know who murdered them. They are just assuming it's M23."

Helen Zille, Malema calls for SANDF forces to be recalled

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema called on the army to recall its soldiers. The Democratic Alliance's Federal Chair Helen Zille shared similar sentiments.

Malema slammed Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and accused her of improperly responding to the crisis in the DRC. He said the army should return home, and Zille shared the tweet and said she agreed with Malema.

