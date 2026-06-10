DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL– March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma rallied supporters and said the country will be shut down on 30 June. She also defended her surname amid allegations that she was linked to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party through her surname.

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Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the upcoming shutdown. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Newzroom Afrika, Ngobese-Zuma spoke in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 10 June 2026 in preparation for the national shutdown which March and March are organising. Addressing the crowd, she said that protesters must not loot or attack anyone because the minute any violence breaks out, the international community will accuse South Africans of using anti-illegal immigration rhetoric to commit crime. She said that the battle is against illegal immigration and its impact on the community. Ngobese-Zuma called for illegal immigrants to leave the country.

Jacinta addresses Zuma stokvel allegations

Ngobese also addressed allegations that March and March is a Zuma stokvel. The phrase is used to refer derogatorily to the MK Party as Zuma's personal Project. She added that she does not care whether people will accuse March and March of being a Zuma project. She joked that if it's a Zuma stokvel, she did not care as she, too, is a Zuma.

South African government addresses shutdown

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African government put its foot down and firmly resolved that there would be no shutdown. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that the country will operate as normal and warned South Africans against taking the law into their own hands and engaging in xenophobic activities.

Source: Briefly News