MK Party To Announce Position on March and March’s 30 June Shutdown
GAUTENG– The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said it would weigh in on the June 30 national shutdown. The party's Secretary General, Sbonelo Nomvalo, also slammed the government for its engagement with March and March, which the party supports.
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Nomvalo spoke to Newzroom Afrika on 10 June 2026. He said the party sympathises with March and March's objectives and rejected the labels the government gives it. He added that March and March is fighting a genuine fight. Nomvalo pointed out that everyone in the country is affected by illegal immigration.
“They're fighting against things which are affecting our people everyday on the ground. The issue of illegal immigration affects all of us because if you are an illegal immigrant, you have broken the law. It means you are here unlawfully,” he said.
Nomvalo compared the government's approach to March and March to a group of citizens fighting an individual who is arresting a car thief caught in the act.
Nomvalo weighs in on 30 June shutdown
He called on foreign nationals to be registered so the government can trace them. He added that the party will announce its stance on the national shutdown. Nomvalo remarked, though, that the party is likely to agree with March and March and its battle against illegal immigration in the country.
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There will be no shutdown: Ntshavheni
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had a different view on the shutdown. She said that there will be no shutdown on 30 June and warned against citizens taking matters into their own hands.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za