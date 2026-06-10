GAUTENG– The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party said it would weigh in on the June 30 national shutdown. The party's Secretary General, Sbonelo Nomvalo, also slammed the government for its engagement with March and March, which the party supports.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The MK Party stands with March and March. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nomvalo spoke to Newzroom Afrika on 10 June 2026. He said the party sympathises with March and March's objectives and rejected the labels the government gives it. He added that March and March is fighting a genuine fight. Nomvalo pointed out that everyone in the country is affected by illegal immigration.

“They're fighting against things which are affecting our people everyday on the ground. The issue of illegal immigration affects all of us because if you are an illegal immigrant, you have broken the law. It means you are here unlawfully,” he said.

Nomvalo compared the government's approach to March and March to a group of citizens fighting an individual who is arresting a car thief caught in the act.

Nomvalo weighs in on 30 June shutdown

He called on foreign nationals to be registered so the government can trace them. He added that the party will announce its stance on the national shutdown. Nomvalo remarked, though, that the party is likely to agree with March and March and its battle against illegal immigration in the country.

There will be no shutdown: Ntshavheni

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had a different view on the shutdown. She said that there will be no shutdown on 30 June and warned against citizens taking matters into their own hands.

Source: Briefly News