A viral video from Durban shows a Malawian national praising Julius Malema and suggesting he would be a suitable “President of Africa”

The man's comments, made in a Durban open field where thousands of Malawians are awaiting repatriation, sparked heated debate online

His comments have divided social media users, with some supporting his views on African unity while others strongly disagreeing

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A Malawian man awaiting repatriation endorsed Julius Malema for President of Africa. Images: Luba Lesolle and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A trending video has sparked heated debate online after a Malawian national said Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema would be the most suitable candidate for “President of Africa.”

The man was interviewed in Durban, where thousands of Malawian nationals have been gathered in an open field for several days while waiting for repatriation.

The video posted by @Mutwanamba_SA on X trended yesterday, 14 June 2026, and drew hundreds of comments and likes.

What did this man say?

During the interview, he shared his views on African leadership, unity, and migration across the continent.

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He said Malema stands out as a leader who openly speaks about African unity and economic change, adding that people would not feel the need to leave their countries if Africa had one shared economy and currency.

“If Malema was Malawian, I would be the first one to vote for him,” he said during the interview.

He also argued that there is “only one African president who can explain why foreigners are here and wants one Africa for all,” referring to Malema’s pan-African stance.

The man added that even if Malema were given just one year in leadership, people would quickly see change and understand why he believes he is the most suitable leader.

The comments have since gone viral, triggering mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing with his sentiments while others strongly disagree.

See video here:

Social media reactions

@Voys_ZA said:

"Interesting how they know so much about Politics but can’t use such brilliance back home. Let them find their own Julius Malema back home in Malawi"

@Lerato_mabuntle stated:

"That's why their countries are where they're today because they can't spot good government. They voted for people who took their countries down, and they think we will do that, not South Africans."

@MrJda14SA wrote:

"Is taking Malema to Malawi an option? Maybe he can start his oneness there as the man said. Asking for a friend."

@LawrenceTawand1 agreed:

"It will take a South African ten years to understand such a concept."

@Seokotsabk commented:

"Julius has never led even a local municipality. Talking on a podium is not leadership."

Thousands of Malawians awaited repatriation in Durban. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Articles on Julius Malema and his current 'scandals'

Even though the Malawian national endorses Julius Malema, within South Africa, Malema has been embroiled in scandals linked to the Madlanga Commission, which Briefly News has covered extensively.

Briefly News reported that Major-General Feroz Khan is facing explosive allegations after newly released Madlanga Commission court papers linked him to individuals accused of a brutal murder nd accused Julius Malema of offering him political protection.

reported that Major-General Feroz Khan is facing explosive allegations after newly released Madlanga Commission court papers linked him to individuals accused of a brutal murder nd accused Julius Malema of offering him political protection. The VBS Mutual Bank scandal is back in the news after new allegations surfaced in documents linked to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which dominated headlines on 9 June 2026. According to the messages, Khan leaked VBS complainant's personal details to Malema.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema received the side- eye after he roasted Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC’s physical appearance.

Source: Briefly News