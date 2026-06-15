A young Zimbabwean man who has lived in South Africa for 25 years has shared an emotional post online, expressing his gratitude towards the country

The video, posted by TikTok, surfaces as many foreign nationals prepare to leave ahead of the highly publicised 30 June 2026 deadline

Viewers were moved by the man's rare public acknowledgement, with several promising that documented foreign nationals will be welcomed back

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An immigrant captured the hearts of locals after sharing an emotional video reflecting on his 25 years in the country. Image: @skulanation2

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean man’s emotional video thanking South Africa for providing him with education and shelter since he’s been in the country. The moving video was shared by TikTok user @skulanation2 on 12 June 2026, capturing the young man reflecting on his quarter-century journey in Mzansi.

He expressed gratitude toward the nation for providing him with essential schooling, continuous shelter, and opportunities to build his life for 25 years. Rather than expressing anger or resentment regarding the current social climate, TIkTok user @skulanation2's message focused on acknowledging the kindness and stability the country extended to him during his stay.

Tensions rise ahead of June 30 deadline

This emotional farewell comes at a high-stakes moment for foreign nationals living across the country. According to official mobilising updates monitored by the Department of Home Affairs, political groups and activists from the Bhinca Nation are planning a massive national "March and March" protest scheduled for 30 June 2026. Organisers of the nationwide demonstration state that the campaign aims to push for the immediate deportation of all undocumented foreign nationals. This has prompted many foreign national communities to pack their belongings and prepare for departure before the deadline arrives, Business Tech reports.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi show the grateful Zimbabwean man love

The video touched many viewers, who praised the man for sharing a positive post about South Africa. Many admitted it was the first time they had seen someone acknowledge how the country has made their lives better, especially since the recent immigration protests started. Some explained to the young man that the country was fixing its legal systems, assuring him that once stricter tracking measures were in place, documented foreign nationals would always be welcome.

The man’s grateful message arrives as many foreign nationals prepare to leave ahead of a planned national shutdown on 30 June 2026. Image: @skulanation2

Source: TikTok

User @Mello Ndaba said:

"We love you, brother. We are just fixing the constitutional system in SA. As soon as things are fixed, you will be back."

User @Foreman Power Junior🇿🇦Mnguni shared:

"It's my first time seeing someone thanking South Africa for the opportunity. You're welcome, man."

User @ kaymin added:

"God has a plan and purpose for everything, son, you will return."

User @Mrs Anandita Boss said:

"As South Africans, we wish you all the best in life 🥰."

User @ Hippo shared:

"I salute you for using education to empower the youth of Zimbabwe to create a future, think out of the box, and improve the situation in your country, little by little."

User @pam7101 commented:

"Your gratitude means a lot. Your gratitude will take you to different heights, young man. Always have gratitude, love and kindness in your heart, never lose it. All the best, young man👌🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about foreign nationals

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A Ghanaian repatriate showed off severe physical scars he alleged to have sustained during immigration protests in Mzansi, sparking a massive online debate.

A Nigerian man went viral for rejecting xenophobic labels, arguing that South Africans' anger stems from illegal activities performed by some immigrants, rather than personal hate.

Source: Briefly News