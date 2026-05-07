A Nigerian man went viral for rejecting xenophobia labels, arguing that local anger stems from illegal activities rather than hate

The video was posted on Instagram, leaving many viewers feeling validated by his blunt and honest stance

Social media users praised the man’s maturity and courage, with many commending him for publicly holding his own countrymen accountable

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A viral video showed a Nigerian man delivering his stern message to his fellow brothers. Image: @henry.talks5

Source: TikTok

A bold commentary from a Nigerian national regarding the friction between locals and foreign nationals ignited an intense debate across digital platforms.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a local entertainment and celebrity blog, Maphephandaba, on 7 May 2026, where it garnered many comments from viewers who appreciated the man's truth.

Addressing his fellow brothers, the man said South Africans were not xenophobic, adding that they are in their country, minding their business and that it is Nigerian men who invaded Mzansi and engaged in illegal activities. He reminded them that they consciously left their country and alleged that they sell drugs to locals.

Nigerian man defends Mzansi from xenophobic labels

The man in the video shared by the Instagram account Maphephandaba accused his countrymen of turning local children and parents into junkies, and made young women use their bodies for money. He also addressed those who have ministries in Mzansi, saying that while their supporters are locals, they still find ways to destroy them by partnering with drug dealers. The bold Nigerian man assured his people of karma, saying it will soon visit their addresses.

Watch the Instagram video below:

SA appreciates the outspoken Nigerian man

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and hundreds of comments from an online community that showed the man love. Many viewers praised the man, wishing many more would be open about some of the troubles Nigerian citizens have created in South Africa. Those who follow the man on his social media accounts noted how his countrymen often attacked him for dispelling the xenophobic labels given to Mzansi. Others showed the man respect for being able to criticise his people openly, saying it takes a mature man to do that.

The man warned Nigerian pastors who partner with criminals, saying their day was coming. Image: @henry.talks5

Source: TikTok

User @momokostiwawa shared:

"They always insult him on his Tiktok videos, because they think South Africans owe them this country."

User @yols532 claimed:

"Give that man a Bells👏. We were a happier and drug-free country before the 🇳🇪 came to our country, and now we are living in poverty 😢. Thank you for speaking the truth."

User @michelleblogger added:

"Unfortunately, his fellowmen will blue tick this. They have no care in the world😭."

User @mskhloe_s commented:

"We are not xenophobic, every country has laws,👏South Africa is no different."

User @ linz.nom_m said:

"What a mature man 👏🙌. He stands for nothing but the truth!"

User @londimtshali2 commented:

"We love and appreciate your efforts, brother Henry, for always preaching nothing but the truth❤️🙌. You're the true definition of a man."

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Source: Briefly News