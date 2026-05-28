Amapiano singer MaWhoo has entered her fitness era, and a video from one of her workouts has gone viral

The singer attempted to do a workout but failed dismally to complete it, and the video has gained traction online

Mzansi was floored by MaWhoo's video, especially her commentary, which showed how fed up she was with the workout

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Video of MaWhoo trying out her skipping rope has trended. Image: _mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi could not get enough of popular amapiano singer MaWhoo's workout routine. The Gucci hitmaker traded her high fashion and designer heels for gym clothing, but the workouts had her fighting for her life.

MaWhoo attempts to do skipping rope routine

In a viral video by flexersfittness, MaWhoo attempted to do a jump rope routine but kept on failin after a few jumps. She complained about her thighs being painful and had to catch her breath a few times.

This caused an uproar on social media, with people mocking the singer for her inability to complete a full skipping rope set.

"Think you’ve been skipping? Wait until you try our wooden boxing skipping rope intervals as a warm-up. Perfect for a full-body workout. Builds strength, endurance, and stamina. Real unfiltered snippets from our session with MaWhoo," they page captioned the post.

SA reacts to MaWhoo's video

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from online users, with some being amused by the insructors strictness.

Kay Yarms laughed:

"Ey felt oe."

nompiloduma12 was amused:

"Mawhoo is so funny ithanga.'Yhoo you don’t play!"

nompiloduma12 was floored:

"The “Hawe mah ngeke oe “ is funny AF."

candicekgang shared:

"Thank you for motivating me to buy the tea. You are struct."

missvee.__ replied:

"Lethu, I felt that “Up up up up..”

tshego_liphuko stated:

"‘You only have 3 minutes’, that time, 3 minutes of skipping feels like a lifetime."

make.the.river.goat said:

"You’re so strict. I guess we all need someone who will do this to us."

_nosi_n's howled:

"I’m afraid no one cares about Ithanga lakho mawhoo asambe!!!"

ma_dzana remarked:

"I am scared she will fall into the swimming pool."

jillianjili asked:

"No time to waste here. But, coach, what about her shoes? They look like they are heavy."

Video of MaWhoo doing a jump rope fails to impress. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo's English bundles deplete

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo posted a TikTok thanking the fans and musicians who made her Secret Garden with MaWhoo event a success. However, in the video, she mixed isiZulu and English, but one phrase stood out and triggered an online debate about her grammar.

Mzansi was divided, with some laughing at her light-hearted response to criticism, while others defended and praised her. One fan, @Nungu_M, wrote in her broken English, saying:

”’ I sold out show’ ay never Mawhoo mamas hamba uyofuna icourse thizeni ye slungu ngeke phela (ay never Mawhoo mamas go and enrol for an English course)”

Source: Briefly News