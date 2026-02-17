Johannesburg-based content creator Yoliswa Mapholompo shared an inspiring before-and-after video on TikTok, revealing her dramatic physical change

Starting from a place of determination to improve her fitness, she stuck to skipping rope as her primary workout, gradually building endurance and consistency

The clip quickly resonated with Mzansi audiences, who flooded the comments with praise, motivation, and questions about her routine

A young woman has shown her weight loss journey, sharing a video of her bigger days. Image: @yoliswamapholompo

Yoliswa Mapholompo, a Johannesburg-based content creator, has captured the attention of social media users with a powerful before-and-after video showcasing her significant physical transformation.

According to her video posted on her TikTok account on the 15th of February 2026, the young woman started her journey with determination, as she focused on skipping rope as her primary exercise, leading to improved endurance and consistent workout habits.

Skipping rope becomes Yoliswa's go-to fitness tool

Yoliswa's choice of a jump rope made sense to commenters online due to its simplicity, low cost, and high effectiveness as a full-body cardio workout.

According to experts at Cleaveland Clinic, skipping rope exercises engage core muscles, build calf and shoulder strength, improve coordination, and burn calories efficiently.

The experts say this type of exercise is an easy and affordable way to do cardio.

According to the nature of this exercise, Yoliswa likely progressed from short bursts to longer intervals or varied styles like high knees, double-unders, or criss-cross, allowing her body to adapt and sculpt naturally.

Watch her exercise video below:

Mzansi floods the comments section with praise and admiration

The video has resonated widely with audiences across South Africa, resulting in an outpouring of positive comments. Viewers praised her dedication and shared motivational messages.

One user, @Mash.Ramovha, gushed over the transformation, saying:

"Girl, you did that🥰🥰! Kudos to you👏🏽."

Another user, @Sane.B, was also impressed, adding:

"The country is proud of you, mama."

User, @Ndlovukhazi, did not hide how inspired she was, writing:

"This is a sign that I should start skipping."

Another user, @Say.Grace.98, wanted to get on with it, asking:

"How many skips do you target?"

Another voice on the platform, @Ka.Mangethe, chimed in:

"Hey, I need to find the right sport, bro. Ngoba hai 😂."

Another TikToker, @Malehlwa.Bohareng, stated:

"You are the motivation that I really needed to see."

@Nangamso.Mandaba was impressed, saying simply:

"Oh wow 👌!"

@Mfundo.Kuhle_Mfundoh wanted to confirm if skipping alone was enough. She commented:

"Is it just through skipping, in all honesty?"

The left side of the video screenshot showed a bigger body, while the left side was taken after the transformation. Image: @yoliswapholompo

