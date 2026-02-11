A woman took to her TikTok page to introduce a new way of cooking wors, but Mzansi was less than impressed with the unconventional recipe

The recipe involved the woman pouring a soft drink into the pan, before drenching the wors right inside, heating it to a crisp

The comments section was set ablaze, with many users expressing a combination of shock, anger, and confusion at what they were watching

Woman's new way to cook wors has shocked Mzansi. Image: @shiney_pearls

Source: TikTok

A woman’s latest cooking demonstration has sparked a fierce online debate, as her unconventional approach to preparing wors fails to win over viewers.

In a video that has taken TikTok by storm, posted on the 10th of February, she introduces an unexpected ingredient: a fizzy soft drink.

Rather than marinating or seasoning customarily, she opts to drown the wors in this sugary beverage before crisping it up in the pan.

The video was posted on the woman's profile, @shiney_pearl.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gets outraged

As the video circulated, Mzansi did not hold back. Many traditionalists deemed the method a betrayal of the centuries-old recipe, expressing their confusion, shock and disapproval.

One user, @Gogo_Mokgadi, commented:

"Unplug us, sisi 😭."

Another user, @_tas.mine, did not hide her disdain, commenting:

"Sies wena."

User, @BIT, wrote:

"Not this year, please."

Another user, @vuyo, had to call the cops:

"@SAPS, please do something."

@enhlee said:

"This is ragebait😭."

@Lerato.Mimi added"

"Don't you dare do this again!"

@Cebisile.K.Mchunu begged:

"Undiscover it, please🙏🏾."

Is the video showing culinary creativity or culinary catastrophe?

The divide among food enthusiasts raises an intriguing question: where is the line drawn between creativity and culinary disaster?

As traditional recipes often evolve, this instance reveals just how social media shapes food trends.

What is wors and the history behind the name?

Boerewors is an iconic South African fresh sausage that has been a staple of the country's culinary heritage since the 17th century.

It is a coarse-ground, highly spiced sausage traditionally cooked on a braai (barbecue).

The name boerewors is derived from Afrikaans and Dutch words:

"Boer" means farmer.

"Wors" means sausage.

It is also known as "farmer’s sausage" because the tradition began with early settlers who adapted European sausage-making methods to local ingredients. The sausage was developed as a practical, transportable food for farmers and those on long journeys.

A woman sparked a debate about whether her recipe was creativity or a catastrophe. Image: @shiney_pearls

Source: TikTok

More coverage on Briefly News about local food

With so many traditional black South African recipes to try, anyone can come up with a mean South African dish to impress his or her guests. A community is known for its cultural practices and identities. The cuisine, which is served in different parts of South Africa, is richly diverse and unique.

American food content creator known as "Oom Kent" travelled from Texas to experience his first authentic South African braai. The gathering featured everything from boerewors and lamb chops to Klipdrift and Coke.

A Korean DJ showed people her first reaction after buying some South African food. The lady shared an Instagram video holding and inspecting a big kota, a popular South African street food, originating from township culture.

Source: Briefly News