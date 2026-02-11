In an attempt to get a cute moment, a mother was called out for staging authenticity using her young child in a public place

In the video, the mother filmed her young daughter walking about in search of military personnel in uniform to greet them as the mother films

Mzansi did not buy the fake moment, with many pointing out that it felt inauthentic, but a fringe of users were seemingly sold

In a video that has gone viral, a mother attempts to capture a heartwarming moment with her young daughter in a mall.

The footage, posted on 10 February, shows the little girl wandering around, searching for military personnel to greet, as her mother films the entire encounter.

Critics were quick to question the authenticity of the staged interaction, citing it as a calculated effort for social media clout.

The mother's video was posted on the TikTok account, @MrJokes97, with the caption:

"My daughter greeting soldiers. Much love."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with divided opinions

Mzansi reacted with a mix of scepticism and support to the staged greeting.

Many viewers expressed discontent, labelling the incident as inauthentic and manufactured, while a small group found charm in the display.

One commenter, @Wendy, kicked off things with a supportive and soft comment, stating:

"This is our future soldier. Her confidence is amazing 🥰."

@Opelong added:

"Future soldier 👌."

Another user, @Makgofe.Riri, said:

"She is going to be a soldier. Please save this video and show her when her dream comes true. May the Lord almighty protect and guide her."

@Tshifiwa.Hosi criticised:

"This would have been cute if it was not staged. Love and light to the kid, though."

@Lumina wrote:

"The parent put the child to it."

Another user, @Sebi.Dwanyile, thought:

"Obviously staged for content. People will do anything for engagement. The child's probably even tired."

@Lipa said:

"Sweet baby 🥰."

What is the general perception about the so-called 'kidfluencing'?

The general perception regarding the use of children for social media content creation is termed "kidfluencing" or "sharenting".

The trend usually raises criticism over ethical concerns, anxiety over child safety, and debates around the exploitation of children for profit.

But some people view it as a harmless extension of childhood play or an entrepreneurial opportunity that prepares children for the kind of world they were born into, as opposed to the past non-digital, pre-social media society.

