A very demure little girl stood in front of the television and sang for her family during the karaoke night

The little one paid no attention to the lyrics she just swung the whole thing, capturing hearts

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the little girl very entertaining

A bundle of joy entertained her family with her adorable tune. Images: @sihlejojokazigqanabisa

Source: TikTok

A video of a young girl singing for her family has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens entertained.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by Sihle Gqanabisa (@sihlejojokazigqanabisa), the young girl is standing in front of the television, holding a phone as a microphone. It was a family's karaoke night.

The young one was singing or rather humming on the phone. She was not singing any of the lyrics she was supposed to. However, the mom did not let her down, she hyped the adorable little princess up.

Toddler adorably sings for family

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by singing toddler

The video gained over 100k likes, with many online users finding the video adorably cute.

@alex29davidavis wrote:

"That's the church version 😂."

@Jess🤍🇨🇩🤗 joked:

"I thought she was singing in Korean🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@P🫧 wondered:

"Why do they all sing like this?😂❤️"

@Quintoni shared:

"I hope Pres Ramaphosa will invite her to sing at his birthday party. She's too cute. 🥰🥰"

@Antonio_The Venda Prince adored:

"Whitney Houston was found shaking in heaven 😍."

@Flygirl laughed:

"I know vibrato hate to see her comin 😂😂😂😂♥️♥️♥️you betta sang baby!"

@tebogo💫 said:

"😭😭😭😭😭She actually can sing it starts like this yaz trust me."

@CholoWame loved:

"Give her a church choir🥺."

@star_entle was entertained:

"It’s the YOH for me."

@Karen adored:

"She singing like she's in church , so cute."

Toddler adorably helps mom in the kitchen

Source: Briefly News