One waitress had a bad day at work after the unexpected happened with two customers when they skipped out on paying for their food and drinks

The restaurant worker served ladies who ordered over R5 000 worth of food and alcohol and then pulled a disappearing act

Online users were mortified by the story and many commented with harsh criticism for the suspected thieves

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An employee at a local restaurant had a bad day at work. A waitress who works in Pretoria shared her harrowing experience after two women left without settling the bill.

An actress shared a story about how two friends ordered food and drinks for over R5k and then left without paying. Image: Twitter/@lesegokhosana/Getty Images/ljubaphoto

Source: UGC

The restaurant worker posted the receipt which shows that the customers went all out ordering expensive booze and then left everything unpaid. Taking to Twitter, the employee asked people to help her locate the two women.

Waitress in Pretoria restaurant serviced women who ran away from bill

The lady @lesegoskhosana who works at a Pretoria restaurant called 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn exposed the girls who partied and left the bill unpaid. She posted pictures that show that the two women ordered a bottle of Hennessy, a food platter, a bottle of Moët & Chandon Blanc and other drinks which all amounted to R5 226.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The lady is desperately looking for them and used Twitter to start her search. The waitress says she opened a police case but is still struggling to find them.

People commented on the story with various reactions. Netizens were sympathetic and expressed their disapproval of the women who left without paying the bill.

@LeleMunyai commented:

"Clubs should normalise having to pay your bill before you receive your drinks."

@ln_leona commented:

"Someone somewhere must know them!"

@MduduziShongw15 commented:

"This kind of behaviour must be condermed."

@CharleeHustle_ commented:

"Hope you find these criminals"

Woman shows what she ordered vs what she got, burnt wings give SA chest pains

Briefly News previously reported that one woman was looking forward to sinking her teeth into her food order. She was in disbelief when she opened the takeaway box.

Twitter user @IamAyo_Zuma took to Twitter to share a picture of the wings from the Nando's app alongside a photo of the meal she received. The food she got appeared burnt and dry as opposed to what she saw on the food ordering app.

Many netizens sympathised with the woman in the comments. Others also shared their own awkward food order experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News