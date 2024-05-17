Ghanama singer Makhadzi has bagged a viewer’s choice nomination at the BET Awards 2024

Makhadzi up for the Best New International Act, so in celebration of this achievement, she reflected on her humble beginnings

The Limpopo-born star shared a throwback picture of her selling her CDs on the streets and received praise from fans

Singer Makhadzi is among the talented black stars nominated for the BET Awards 2024. To celebrate this massive achievement, the singer reminisced about her humble beginnings.

Makhadzi bags international nomination

South African chart-topper Makhadzi is up for an international nomination. The star is recognised for the viewer’s choice nomination at the BET Awards 2024.

The Ghanama singer is competing for the Best New International Act, and to celebrate this achievement, she reminisced on her humble beginnings

On X (Twitter), the Limpopo-born superstar posted an old picture of her selling CDs on the streets of Limpopo. She compared it to a current photo of her as the international star she is today.

"From selling CDs on the streets to BET. Please help me celebrate my BET nomination for viewer’s choice: Best New International Act. May God help us to bring it home."

Mzansi backs Makhadzi

There is no question about Makhadzi’s work ethic. The singer epitomises hard work and determination. Cybernauts congratulated the singer for her well-deserved nomination.

@tndaba:

"What a wonderful journey, success and prosperity. Congratulations on your BET nomination, prayers to winning it and bringing it home."

@AsanteGraceX:

"Please go back to the same spot; this time, raise your award. I need that picture."

@DDT_PM:

"If you win that award, you should head back to the same spot and invite your fans for photos, calling it the BET Award. It would be iconic."

@yolandamukondi:

"You inspire me every day. May you win this one as well."

Tyla celebrates 4 BET nominations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla bagged four nominations at the BET Awards, including one for the Best New Artist category. The Water singer is one of the stars with the most nominations and the only African artist with that many.

Fans showed love to Tyla while some netizens continued to blast the “industry plant” claims.

