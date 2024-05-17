Amapiano sensation, Focalistic just bagged a nomination at the 2024 BET Awards

President Ya Straata is sitting pretty with other African stars in the Best International Act category

Mzansi showed love to Foca, while some netizens raised some questions about the awards

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Focalistic bagged a BET nomination for Best International Act. Images: focalistic

Source: Instagram

Our fave, Focalistic, has been nominated for the upcoming BET Awards. The Amapiano sensation was recognised in the Best International Act category along with Tyla and Ayra Starr.

Focalistic bags BET nomination

Ahead of the BET Awards taking place on 30 June 2024, the organisers have officially announced the nominees for the prestigious ceremony.

In a long list of artists from all around the world, with Drake leading the pack with seven nominations, South African superstar, Focalistic managed to bag a nod alongside some big names.

This after AKA was posthumously honoured at the award ceremony with the Global Visionary Award.

Indeed, Foca "ke star", as the former rapper's name was revealed in the Best International Act category alongside stars like Tyla and Ayra Starr.

Though the category recognised several artists from different parts of the world, it's good to note that Africa dominated with four out of 10 nominees, where Asake also bagged a nod.

Mzansi reacts to Focalistic's nomination

South Africans are puzzled as to why the BETs grouped the African artists without naming their countries as they did with the other musicians from the UK, France, and Brazil.

Both Ayra Star and Asake are from Nigeria, while Focalistic and Tyla represented South Africa, but they were all grouped as Africans:

Thabangwrldwide cheered Foca on:

"Pitori to the world!"

_butilebo asked:

"Why would they say Africa, but the others they write actual countries?"

Zaddy_Swag was convinced:

"So, is it accurate to say that there's a widespread misconception in America that Africa is a single country?

Yandii__ said:

"Africa must be one big country. We are the wrong ones."

Makhadzi bags BET Awards nomination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi bagging a nomination at the upcoming BET Awards.

The Limpopo superstar made Mzansi proud, and fans couldn't help but sing her praises for flying the flag high.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News