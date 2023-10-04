Almost eight months since his death, AKA's impact continues to be felt throughout the music industry

The rapper was recently honoured with a Global Visionary Award at the BET hip hop awards

Mzansi celebrated Supa Mega's triumph and congratulated the late rapper for his award recognition

The Megacy celebrated AKA's Global Visionary Award at the BET hip hop award, saying he deserved it. Images: akaworldwide

The BET hip hop awards have honoured AKA with an award ahead of the broadcast of the official ceremony. The Global Visionary Award was handed to Lynn and Tony Forbes for their late son's impact on the global music landscape. The megacy celebrated AKA's win and honoured him with congratulatory messages.

AKA receives BET hip hop award honour

In a Twitter (X) post by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, he revealed that AKA has been honoured with a BET hip hop award.

The rapper was previously nominated in the Best International Flow category where local rapper, K.O also bagged a nod.

Supa Mega is honoured with the Global Visionary Award that Lynn and Tony Forbes allegedly accepted in their son's honour along with his daughter, Kairo:

"BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2023 commemorated the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes with the prestigious Global Visionary Award, recognizing his profound impact on the global Hip-Hop landscape."

The BET hip hop awards took place on 3 October in Atlanta, Georgia, and will air on 10 October.

Megacy amped over AKA's BET honour

AKA's fans are over the moon over the rapper's BET hip hop awards recognition and shared in the excitement:

EsonasihleM said:

"Gone but not forgotten."

Madvibes12 responded:

"AKA will always be famous."

Nka_Metro commented:

"Now we all know who's winning the best hip hop at the SAMAs."

wise30152072 said:

"Thank you for recognising the GOAT once again @BET"

janekathabethe responded:

"The way I get so depressed when I remember that AKA is no more."

Vinyldj2 commented:

"MEGACY BRACE YOURSELVES. US TWITTER IS COMING FOR US..MEGA JUST TOOK ANOTHER SYMPATHY AWARD."

AKA bags SAMA nominations

In a recent report, Briefly News shared AKA's recent nominations at the SAMA29 where fellow rapper, K.O bagged some for himself as well.

The Composure hitmaker has been honoured with several award nominations since his passing and continues to receive recognition for his efforts in the music industry.

The rapper's murder case has allegedly picked up pace as officers revealed that they are close to cracking the case.

