A tourist in Cape Town shared a heartbreaking story online after being robbed by three men posing as parking attendants

She explained how the men looked and what method they used to rob her, leaving her in tears

The emotional TikTok video sparked widespread reactions, with many expressing frustration over the country's ongoing crime issues

A tourist who had been in South Africa for three months was left devastated after being robbed in Cape Town. She shared her heartbreaking story online.

A tourist, during her month-long stay in Cape Town, shared the devastating story of being robbed. Image: @aliceswiftylife

Source: TikTok

Cape Town is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing thousands of visitors each year for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. However, like many major cities, it continues to grapple with crime.

Tourist recounts robbery in Cape Town

The incident occurred on Kloof Street in Cape Town, South Africa, where she tearfully explained that three men had taken her Indonesian bank card, which contained a lot of money.

She posted the video on TikTok on 23 June 2025 under the handle @aliceswiftylife, showing the distraught visitor in tears as she recounts her experience, which gained widespread reactions online. @aliceswiftylife revealed that the men are between 25 and 35 years old and are Black.

They were allegedly disguised as parking attendants, and she claimed that they forced her to "pay for parking" with her bank card. During this time, they obtained the PIN code, stole the bank card itself, and quickly disappeared. Within 5-7 minutes, they withdrew all funds from the bank account. @aliceswiftylife also added that she has receipts via email for the withdrawals and tried to block the card immediately.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible, therefore I lost this money and the foreign bank card. I'm sure many people have experienced something similar, and it will continue to happen until serious actions are taken," said @aliceswiftylife.

Many South Africans reacted to the clip with sympathy, expressing shame and frustration over the impact such incidents have on the country’s image. Some urged authorities to do more to ensure the safety of both tourists and locals.

The emotional video continues to circulate online, sparking debate about crime prevention and the experiences of foreigners in Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on tourist robbery in CPT

People were saddened by the tourist robbery in Cape Town as they took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts and saying:

Sibze said:

"This is the part they never tell you guys about Cape Town. Very unsafe."

Deidre added:

"I'm sorry this happened to you. SA is not a safe place. Rather go back home."

Wilton expressed:

"We in Cape Town get robbed every day by the DA with high electricity tariffs."

Jacky commented:

"South Africa is beautiful, and we have criminals everywhere. It's not just in Cape Town, but you have to protect your surroundings at all times."

Tharwah Solomons replied:

"Cape Town is not safe, dear, I’m sorry you needed to experience this."

Leeandria0 simply said:

"Cape Town is a horrible place must look over your shoulder each and everyday be safe."

A tourist recounted the devastating story of being robbed during her month-long stay in Cape Town. Image: @aliceswiftylife

Source: TikTok

3 Other stories about Americans trying SA food

In another article, Briefly News reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant.

reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant. While visiting South Africa, an American woman tried traditional foods and rated the dishes.

People loved how she gobbled down the mogodu and dumplings. Another American woman raved about Mzansi's garage pies. South Africans abroad watching the video felt homesick and shared which flavours were their favourite.

Source: Briefly News