“When Are You Opening in America?”: US Man Gives Hungry Lion a High Rating

Usbari Addi, an American man living in South Africa, took a trip to Hungry Lion and ordered a few things on the menu

After he tasted the Zamba wings, Triiiple Big Boss burger and other items, he gave an overall score out of 10

Many local members of the online community gathered in the post's comment section to share similar thoughts about Hungry Lion

An American man reviewed a few Hungry Lion meals. Images: @usbari.addi

When it comes to fast food in South Africa, there are some restaurants that will have people licking their lips and fingers. A man from the United States recently gave Hungry Lion a try and shared his thoughts about the meal he bought.

A roaring review

Usbari Addi uploaded a video on his TikTok account telling app users that he ordered spicy Zamba Wings and chips, the Triiiple Big Boss burger, a mini loaf, a drumstick and all the sauces on the menu.

After trying the food, a satisfied Usbari shared that he rated Hungry Lion a nine out of 10, one point higher than KFC.

He also addressed the franchise in his caption, writing:

"When are you opening in America?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on Hungry Lion review

Hundreds of social media users headed to the man's comment section to express their thoughts about his take on the Hungry Lion items he tasted.

While some South Africans admitted that they had not yet tried the items on the menu, others deemed the fast-food chain underrated and better than other chicken restaurants Mzansi has to offer.

Many internet users agreed that Hungry Lion offered tasty meals. Image: Tim Robberts

@jeanine.peters1 wrote to the online community:

"You can never go wrong with Hungry Lion. The Zamba Wings are good."

@travellermovingforward1 stated their opinion in the comment section:

"Hungry Lion is actually overtaking KFC. The way they make their chicken so crispy fresh and soft, I was never disappointed about a Hungry Lion meal. I can't say that about KFC."

@theunsie shared their thoughts about the restaurant:

"Hungry Lion is so good. It's more affordable. You get more food. And the size of the chicken used on their burgers? Love."

@hanrigroenewald93 added in the comments:

"If there is one thing us South Africans can do right, it is food."

Speaking about one of the meals, @bonolo_makhanye0 confessed:

"It took me a whole day to finish that burger."

@thandiwe_sip said to app users:

"Hungry Lion is giving KFC a run for their money. The wings and spicy chicken pieces are the best."

