“I Want My Illegal Parcel”: Afrikaner Woman Trolls ‘Customs’ Scammer

An Afrikaner woman had a laugh when she received a call from a scammer who claimed to be from the customs department at Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein.

Sharing a video of her conversation with the fraudster on her TikTok account last week, the lady entertained the man after he alleged that she had an illegal parcel at the airport.

"I've been waiting for this call so patiently for so long," she wrote, adding, "I want my illegal parcel."

She joked that she had been waiting for her "illegal parcel" for three months, and was advised by the scammer to report it to the police in Bloemfontein.

The woman then said that the man should bring the parcel to her, which led him to ask:

"Are you a piece of sh*t?"

After telling him what she thought he was, the cautious woman's comical conversation with the scammer ended.

Types of scams to look out for

According to the mental health and wellness portal Verywell Mind, there are six common types of scams that people should be aware of.

Romance: These scams are meant to make the victim feel as if they are in a relationship with the scammer, who would then attempt to extort money or other valuable items. Financial: Scammers typically use auto dialers and automated texts and pretend to be the person's financial institution to access their banking details. Phishing: These kinds of scams involve impersonating a legitimate communication that is expected. For example, an email or a text. Employment: Scammers may post fake job posts online, preying on individuals who are struggling to find employment. S*xtortion: These scams see scammers claiming to have intimate photos of their victims and threatening to release them to the public if payments aren't made. Artificial intelligence (AI): Scammers utilise AI tools to commit their crimes. For example, using a voice changer or creating fake images of individuals who do not exist.

The rise of artificial intelligence allows scammers to take advantage of those who are not tech-savvy. Image: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

Scammer interaction amuses SA

After watching the viral video, several members of the online community took to the comment section with laughter and shared similar unfortunate experiences.

@beanie_73 laughed and said:

"I also want to see the illegal parcel."

@ferinariya4 wrote in the comment section:

"You go, girl. Teach these fraudsters a lesson."

@nirvanaevergarden humorously told social media users:

"The romance scams aren’t working in South Africa, so they picked this one."

@glitchking5 shared what they do in such instances:

"I answer just to waste their airtime and put my phone on the table while I relax and watch TV. They usually don't call back."

@dilshaad0406 revealed that one person wasn't as lucky after getting a call from the scammer:

"I saw a post where they also called from Bloem, same story. Unfortunately, a lady got scammed out of R20 000."

@louw83 stated in the comments:

"The scary thing is, where do they get the information from?"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

