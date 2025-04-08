South African radio host Sol Phenduka recently revealed a new ongoing scam on social media

The Kaya 959 star shared screenshots exposing a Nigerian scammer who contacted him via WhatsApp Messenger

Many netizens flooded the comment section, sharing their experiences of similar scams

Sol Phenduka exposed a new scamming trend on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Yoh! Sol Phenduka is on a mission to expose scammers and warn netizens.

Recently, the Podcast and Chill co-host revealed on his X page that a Nigerian scammer had targeted him. Phenduka shared a screenshot exposing the scammer's tricks, sent via WhatsApp.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Sol Phenduka’s post

Many netizens were left in stitches after the podcaster exposed the scammer on social media. Others shared their own screenshots of the same scam Phenduka received on WhatsApp. See some of the comments below:

@ntombi_alani said:

"I got a similar message from Thabo, how are people replying to these messages, though? They will empty your bank accounts while you still chatting with them."

@TwaRSA26 wrote:

"The Igbo scammers are working overtime."

@OperaGhost_35 joked about the scam:

"Apparently some Nigerian company bought shares in Bidvest so it might be legit. Go for it."

@MoraMosaku questioned:

"Funny how these people think. Do they really get people who fall for this?"

@Sookie_Dinyake replied:

"I wish we could actually have a section in the police that deals with these guys specifically cos we hear all about human trafficking and we deem it very important while at the same time we ignore these things knowing that those who fall for them become victims of human trafficking."

@KevinAndile_ commented:

"They are so annoying and exhausting."

Sol Phenduka warned netizens against Nigerian scams. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Sol Phenduka hits the gym

Sol Phenduka is among many local celebrities who declared their commitment to fitness in 2025 and to putting their best foot forward. In February, the Kaya 959 presenter shared a video at the gym during an intense weight-lifting session, and he went hard, lifting 100 kg (including the bar).

The music producer, who is also one-third of Podcast and Chill, shared a video of himself doing bench press lifting as his trainer/ videographer counts in the background.

Sol Phenduka trolled over fashion choice

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka caught some smoke after Mzansi took notice of how the radio personality dresses.

A radio listener tweeted him and his Kaya 959 co-host, Sizwe Dhlomo, saying ironing clothes before work could make them late. Surprisingly, Sol couldn't comprehend that people iron their clothes before work, to which X user CastleLarger responded:

"You don't wear a uniform or formal attire. You dress like you are going to creche every day. I understand your confusion."

Yikes! It did not take long before other social media users joined in on the impromptu roast.

Sol Phenduka slammed for having his friends' wives' numbers

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka raised eyebrows after revealing that he has his friends' partners' phone numbers.

The radio personality showed followers how he saved the contacts, and many wondered why he had them in the first place. Netizens gave Sol a bombastic side-eye and cautioned him about building friendships with his buddies' partners.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News