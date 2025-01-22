Sol Phenduka is catching heat after revealing that he has his friends' partners' phone numbers

The radio personality showed followers how he saves the contacts, and many wondered why he had them in the first place

Netizens gave Sol a bombastic side eye and cautioned him about building friendships with his buddies' partners

Mzansi said Sol Phenduka shouldn't have his friends' partners' phone numbers.

Source: Facebook

Sol Phenduka was today years old when he learned he apparently crossed the line by having his friends' partners' phone numbers.

Sol Phenduka shares phone contact details

Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, recently revealed how he saves his friends' partners' phone numbers on his phone.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the Kaya 959 presenter shared a screenshot of one of his contacts, which he hilariously saved as "Nhlanhla ka Sfiso," and asked followers if he was the only one who saved them this way.

Mzansi dragged Sol Phenduka for having his friends' partners' phone numbers.

Source: Facebook

"Am I the only one who saves my friend's wives/girlfriends like this?"

Here's what Mzansi said to Sol Phenduka

According to many netizens, having your friend's partner's phone number is a no-no, and they proceeded to roast Sol:

1shandu_ said:

"I don't even want any of my friends' ladies' numbers on my phone."

tumelo_br cautioned:

"It will be safe not to have any man's wife's contacts. Be safe, stay alive."

SagewaseSouthAh asked:

"Why do you have their numbers? This is where problems start."

Lephoto_za posted:

"I don't even know what kind of reason will have me saving my friends' wife/ girlfriend's numbers."

visse_ss was curious:

"Why do you have your friend's wife's number in the first place?"

OmphemetseKhun5 joked:

"I don't even save them. They must say their clan names every time they call me."

Sol Phenduka parties with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

In more Sol Phenduka updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Podcast and Chill co-host's photo with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Peeps wanted the inside scoop on the men's conversation, curious to know about the politicians' next move with the EFF after his relationship with Julius Malema went south.

00MF_K said:

"I hope you asked him about his future with the EFF."

