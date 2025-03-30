Zozibini Tunzi recently took people by surprise by walking down the aisle out of nowhere with Luthando Bolowana

The 2019 Miss Universe went viral after photos of her in a white wedding gown surfaced on social media in 2025

Most recently, Zozibini Tunzi concluded her traditional wedding with Luthando Bolwana, and they looked straight out of a storybook

Zozibini Tunzi and Luthando Bolowana are still celebrating their nuptials. The couple surprised the public when they tied the knot in March 2025.

Zozibini Tunzi's Xhosa wedding dress for her traditional marriage to Luthando Bolowana impressed fans. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Zozibini Tunzi had people's attention with her white wedding look. Now, the former Miss Universe has stunned once more in her Xhosa wedding dress.

Zozibini Tunzi shines at traditional wedding

Beauty pageant queen Zozibini Tunzi recently celebrated her wedding traditionally. She and her husband, Luthando, got traditionally married in a colorful Xhosa wedding. In the pic shared by @lebomashia on X, Zozi wore an umbhaco dress with princess cut sleeves. Her waist was decorated with a blue-beaded traditional waist belt, and a light blue-beaded bolero over her shoulders. Zozi also wore a traditional Xhosa head scarf. Luthando wore the groom's version of Xhosa wedding attire and accessorised with a beaded staff. See Zozi and Luthnado's traditional wedding photo below:

Zozibini Tunzi's wedding has SA raving

Many people were in awe of how gorgeous Miss Universe looked at her wedding. People were blown away by how she was able to keep her wedding under wraps, even with celebrities invited. Zozibini Tunzi 's white wedding was full of a star-studded guest list. TV mogul Connie Ferguson was dressed to the nines in a number by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Zozibini Tunzi 's traditional wedding dress impresses

Many people could not help but rave about the former Miss Universe's beauty at her traditional wedding. Fans referred to Zozi as Barbie, referencing her flawless beauty. Read the comments below:

Zozibini Tunzi loves to wear traditional wedding dresses made out of umbhaco. Image: @zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

@ntswaki50 gushed:

"Wow, their outfits 🔥"

@karndocian said:

"Our very own version of Barbie has found her Ken.. Cinderella could never🤞🏾 May they live happily ever after🔥🤞🏾✨👌🏿 The end."

@NdlovuNerissah wrote:

"That picture is so beautiful without that guy there, someone please edit him out. No offence to you guy."

@NellyM_grandkid cheered:

"They all look like dolls 😍"

@mlimu applauded:

"Absolutely beautiful ! 😍"

@Raymondturndai gushed:

"I know a lot of East London Huns who are in pain, Luthando is taken😭you won my g."

@past_427201 added:

"Xhosa attire is so beautiful. Thank God I’m Xhosa."

Zozi sings to husband on wedding day

Briefly News previously reported that South African model and former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunz is officially off the market. During her wedding ceremony, Zozi dedicated a love song to her husband and pulled many heartstrings on social media.

The philanthropist and former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi got married to Luthando Bolowana at the Belair Pavilion in Paarl over the weekend.

Fans react to the sweet video of Zozibini Tunzi singing the love song for her husband. They said that she was madly in love.

Source: Briefly News