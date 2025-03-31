Zozibini Tunzi stunned fans with her stylish traditional makoti outfit after marrying Luthando Bolwana in a lavish wedding at Belair Pavilion, Paarl

Social media users praised Miss Universe 2019 for beautifully representing Xhosa culture, with celebrities like Connie Ferguson, Anele Mdoda, and Nomzamo Mbatha attending the ceremony

Videos of Zozi singing to her husband and behind-the-scenes wedding moments surfaced online, sparking curiosity about her new spouse

Zozibini Tunzi is, hands down, the most stylish makoti. The beauty queen, who tied the knot with her husband, Luthando Bolwana, at a lavish ceremony in the Western Cape, shared pictures rocking her traditional makoti outfit.

Zozibini Tunzi looked stunning in her traditional makoti outfit. Image: Rodrigo Varela and Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

Zozibini Tunzi impresses fans with her makoti look

South Africans are glued to Zozibini's social media pages, waiting for more wedding content, and she is not disappointing. Miss Universe 2019 made headlines last week when she announced that she was officially off the market. Zozi got married to Luthando Bolwana at a luxurious ceremony at the Belair Pavilion venue in Paarl.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 31 March, the newly wed shared stunning pictures rocking her traditional makoti outfit. Take a look at the snaps below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans can't get enough of Zozibini Tunzi's traditional look

Social media users were in love with the beauty queen's simple yet elegant traditional look. Many commended her for always making the Xhosa culture look beautiful.

siyamnyanda said:

"Imagine utyisa uMiss Universe wonke utsiki! Huntshu kodwa Mamtolo. Dying to hear igama lasemzini."

@imjoyful777 wrote:

"You make the Xhosa tradition look so cool 😎 😍"

@simbulelemdleleni commented:

"What a gorgeous Maak Ons Tee sana 😍🔥"

@princess_swazi_gxididi said:

"Wamhle umtshakazi wamaGqwashu noDlamini.😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥We welcome you to faziland @zozitunzi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ndikhumbula xa ubuza "yhuuu Sisi nenza iTea okokoko" now it's going to be your turn!🥰🤭"

@realnomalanga commented:

" Congratulations Queeeeen of The Universe! 😍❤️🥰🥹"

@melissanayimuli said:

"Here for the modern makoti fits 😭😍🥲"

@connie_ferguson wrote:

"@zozitunzi - A most beautiful makoti!🥰🥰🥰"

Zozibini Tunzi looked elegant in her maloti outfit. Image: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Zozi Tunzi's wedding

Zozibini Tunzi shocked South Africans when she announced her wedding with stunning pictures on her Instagram page. Soon after her post, more pictures and videos from the star's wedding started surfacing on social media.

Celebrities like Anele Mdoda, Ama Qamata, Nomzamo Mbatha and Connie Ferguson attended the event. Veteran actress Connie Ferguson looked elegant in a stunning dress by celebrity stylist Gert-Johan Coetzee. She also showed off her insane makeup, which earned praise from her fans and followers.

Another video showing Zozi Tunzi singing a song dedicated to her husband also circulated online. Fans also started making investigations about Zozi's husband, and another picture of the couple surfaced.

Zozi Tunzi shares breathtaking video from her wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi has given fans a closer look into her beautiful wedding ceremony. A video from her wedding day has gone viral on Instagram, and fans cannot get enough of it.

South African model Zozibini Tunzi looked like something from a fairytale movie on her wedding day. The beauty queen got married to Botswana-born Luthando Mluleki Bolwana a few days ago in a very private ceremony attended by a few Mzansi celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News