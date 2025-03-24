Connie Ferguson stunned at Zozibini Tunzi's wedding, attending the whimsical ceremony in Paarl alongside other celebrities like Anele Mdoda

Her makeup artist received praise for creating a simple yet elegant face beat, which fans described as flawless and natural

Social media users admired Connie's ageless beauty, with many noting that she consistently turns heads with her stunning looks

Connie Ferguson was among the selected few who attended former Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi's whimsical wedding and she understood the assignment.

Connie Ferguson's stunning makeup went viral online. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's makeup artist lauded

Zozibini Tunzi is charting social media trends and making headlines after her surprise wedding. The beauty queen got married to Luthando Bolowana in a beautiful ceremony at the Belair Pavilion in Paarl in the Western Cape.

A selected few celebrities got the privilege to witness Zozi saying "I Do" to the love of her life. Stars like radio and television host Anele Mdoda and veteran actress Connie Ferguson attended the event. Connie took to her Instagram page to give fans a glimpse of her stunning dress at the event.

The former The Queen actress's makeup artists also shared close-up pictures of the stunner's face beat, and she understood the assignment. Fans loved how the makeup artist with the handle @somesay_Lola kept the look simple but elegant. She captioned the post:

"Yesterday I had the honour of doing Connie Ferguson’s makeup🥹🤍."

Fans love Connie Ferguson's look

Social media users admitted that the makeup artist ate and left no crumbs. Some also spoke about Connie Ferguson's ageless beauty.

@StraightupGal said:

"Absolutely stellar work. You do the perfect job hun🙏🏼❤️She looks amazing🤩😍🥰"

@NtshepyK commented:

"It's soo clean 😍🤌🏾"

@Hope_Nemushiru wrote:

"Ngathi she was attending Zozi's wedding 🥺 You ate this face beat 🔥"

@Phinda05090114 said:

"This is the look I love, not too much work and many tones."

@lee_beaux added:

"Very nice and soft Xola. Shall check out more of your work. 🤍😍"

@VibingVentures noted:

"Wow!! You are 👏. Where was she going looking that gorgeous 😍?"

@Loyiiseaux_ said:

"You did such a fantastic job. The best is so natural but it’s a BEAT. So pretty😍"

Connie Ferguson’s makeup artist was given her flowers by fans. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Two times Connie Ferguson stunned online

Connie Ferguson is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in SA. The star has turned heads with her killer looks on several occasions. Fans have praised the actress and producer for her ageless beauty.

She also caused a buzz when she posted a stunning picture on her timeline.

