The Queen actress Connie Ferguson once again created a buzz online after her latest Instagram post

Connie Ferguson posted a new professional picture taken by Stevel Marc Photography, and she looked stunning

The star often receives praise for her youthful looks at 55 years old and her intense workout routines

Actress Connie Ferguson gave the timeline a dose of ageless beauty with her new picture. The star took to Instagram and shared a photo that created a buzz across social media.

Actress Connie Ferguson trends with recent photo

The Queen star Connie Ferguson is one of Mzansi's talented and gorgeous faces. The star, also an iconic actress, had people talking because of her recent viral picture.

On Instagram, Connie Ferguson posted a professional shot taken by Stevel Marc Photography, and of course, she looked stunning.

She captioned her photo, "Nje!"

Celebs and fans praise Connie

The internet seems not to get enough of speaking about Connie Ferguson's youthful looks. The star recently turned 54 years old, and she was surprised by her team on her birthday with an intense and fun workout gym routine.

they said: "Happy Birthday to the Iconic @connie_ferguson , 54 never looked & moved so good. Dimamzo, we love & appreciate you."

Connie also always trends for her workout videos.

This is how peeps reacted to Connie's recent picture:

minniedlamini said:

"You are PERFECT."

kefilwe_mabote gushed:

"CLASSY WOMAN OF ALL TIMES."

tumilinx said:

"So beautiful."

mbaureloaded exclaimed:

"Immaculate."

sesamemosweu stated:

"You’re the most beautiful woman ever, my honey."

goose_katai stated:

"When I grow up!! Literally so stunning."

nomsam wished:

"Happy belated birthday, The Queen."

rosagamaa_ shared:

"God is perfect in his work. Inspirational."

Connie wishes Alicia Ferguson a happy birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African TV star Connie Ferguson recently celebrated her secondborn daughter Alicia Ferguson's 22nd birthday.

The star revealed on Instagram that this would be the first time they had spent her birthday apart.

Alicia Ferguson thanked her doting mother, who also shared a video of her showcasing her drumming skills.

