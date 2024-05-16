Former The Queen actress Connie Ferguson posted a new picture recently and it sparked a debate online

The star had Mzansi gushing over her ageless beauty, saying she is ageing like fine wine

If Connie Ferguson is not posting her beautiful face, she is also trending online for her fit body and her intense workout routines

The beautiful actress, Connie Ferguson, once again saw herself trending for her breathtaking face.

Connie Ferguson's age was up for debate following her recent pictures.

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's face never ceases to amaze. The star recently shone in a new picture that exposes her fresh, young-looking face.

The former The Queen star had South African social media users swooning over her timeless looks.

Reacting to the picture peeps, said she's maturing like fine wine. The picture was shared by @MDNnewss.

Connie Ferguson's face and body stir a conversation

When Connie Ferguson's stunning face is not making waves, it's her toned physique and rigorous exercise routines that do.

Reacting to the picture, this is how netizens responded.

@Dingswayo_N:

"We are really in our fallen nature, I tell you , it doesn't matter how much we try."

@bydega_:

"A good man should marry her fast, women like her are so rare."

@Fanito20107401:

"She is beautiful."

@Jl267782Junior:

"Aging like fine wine, wow."

@ZYantolo7:

"Always beautiful. Aging like a fine wine."

@kumakanisam:

"What a fine grandma."

@FitMandisa:

"The hottest mama."

@Mbasa_83:

"Talk about aging gracefully."

@WendyCharmaine6:

"The power of lifting weights, eating healthy food, and reading books. This mama Connie, the goddess who chooses herself every day, that's called self-love."

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recreates mother's classic photoshoot

In a previous report from Briefly News, media personality and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson amazed her audience by recreating an old photo of her mother, Connie Ferguson, from a past photoshoot

The star shared a reel explaining that she was paying homage to Connie by doing this recreation for Mother's Day, which was on Sunday, 12 May 2024.

Fans online complimented and shared that she had nailed the recreation of her iconic mother's photo.

