Connie Ferguson recently showed off her toned abs in a throwback photo on Instagram

The actress has always been a fitness enthusiast and would often share pictures and video clips of her gym sessions

Fans of the iconic actress were left mesmerised by the actress, with some being inspired to go to the gym

If you were looking for motivation to re-activate your gym membership, here it is!

Actress Connie Ferguson left jaws dropped when she shared a snap of her showing off her abs.

The Queen star shares stunning abs in an Instagram post

Conni asked fans to guess what photoshoot she was headed to when she took a mirror selfie showing off her abs.

Fans left in awe over Connie's enchanting body

Complimenting her, her fans and fellow celebs applauded the actress for staying consistent and looking great.

@palesamad said:

"Haaiii I better start joining you at the gym. I'm chubby now."

@nhlanhla_mafu' said:

"Yoh."

@vinolia.mabele' said:

"You look hot sis Connie."

@asssumpta said:

"In my head..my tummy looks like this."

@mandebs_ofit said:

"You made me spit out a slice of chocolate cake. Haibo yeeeyi."

@ms_kekeletso said:

"Are you sure you 50 Mrs Ferguson?"

@tselanemochaka said:

"You not giving us a chance!"

@thando.tan said:

"You are now disrespectful."

@brendamhlongo_official said:

"Weeehhhh shwele. Weeeee Maloooo, sis. @connie_ferguson."

@kombalume said:

"What in the fountain of youth."

Twitter left amazed by Connie's toned abs

This wouldn't be the first time Connie showed off her abs. She previously posted a video where she was working out in the gym, and her abs were clearly visible.

For many, the fact that she is in her 50s makes it even more amazing.

Twitter user @ke_arturo said:

Connie gets surprised for her birthday by her father and close friends

Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson celebrated her 53rd birthday with family and friends.

She was surprised by her father and close friends at a dinner party, and they made her day special.

Lungs Dube shared a snippet from the dinner and even penned a sweet note to Connie.

