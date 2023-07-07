Actress Omuhle Gela has opened up about being a mother and how it has inspired her

She is featured on the new Showmax reality show, The Mommy Club , which opened up her perspective on industry moms

The actress says she now relates with mothers and their struggles, hence she started a luncheon to celebrate motherhood

Omuhle Gela loves being a momma, and she hopes that other mommies could enjoy motherhood as she does.

Omuhle Gela chats about featuring in ‘The Mommy Club’ by Showmax. Images: @omuhlegela

Omuhle is part of The Mommy Club

Fans were excited to see the Uzalo actress in the cameo of Showmax's The Mommy Club. A reality show that sees five glamorous Johannesburg momfluencers who give Mzansi a perception of what motherhood looks like for the rich and famous.

She told TSHISALIVE that she hopes the platform will connect with other moms, especially in her industry.

Moms take a day off with Omuhle's luncheon

Showmax found the gorgeous mommy already on the move.

In 2021 she hosted the Omuhle Gela’s Moms Day Off Luncheon, a small event that aimed to give women the opportunity to pamper themselves and network with other mothers over a few drinks:

“The fifth instalment of what began an as a conceptualised idea has blossomed into what I am proud to call my second baby.

"The event is growing to be seasonal and I hope to connect with more mothers across the country.”

Tickets were sold out at her recent event, she announced on her Instagram page:

Omuhle says goodbye to Uzalo

Briefly News previously reported, the sultry actress announced that she is leaving Mzansi's most-watched TV show, Uzalo.

She says she quit by no longer showing up for shoots due to sudden changes in her contract.

The star rose to fame after she joined Muvhango to play the role of Busi Mukwevho soon after she graduated from drama school.

