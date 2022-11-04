Omuhle Gela is no longer on Uzalo after facing difficulties with the terms of a contract being different from what she agreed to

The actress confirmed that she decided to disappear from the show and made the announcement on social media

Omuhle disabled the comments on her post, showing that she did not want any more speculations to be made about her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Omuhle Gela, who plays Nomaswazi on Uzalo, decided to quit. The actress made up her mind not to film for the soapie anymore because changes were made to her contract.

Omuhle Gela said she is no longer on 'Uzalo' effect immediately on social media announced her departure from the show. Image: @omuhlegela

Source: Instagram

The South African actress has since confirmed all the claims that she walked away immediately. Omuhle also made sure that she made her side of things clear.

Omuhle Gela walks away from Uzalo job

According to TimesLIVE, Omuhle Gela was unhappy after changes were made to her contract with Uzalo and left the soapie without warning Omuhle said that she noticed that the terms she agreed to were not in her favour as she initially agreed before moving to KZN for the show, The actress left Uzalo simply by not showing up for a filming day. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I can't say much right now but I will certainly agree I am not happy and saw it fit to dismiss myself from the production with immediate effect."

Omuhle also confirmed it when she shared an article on her Instagram and announced her departure from the show in the caption. She wrote:

"Everything said on this article is 100% true and I have nothing further to add or dispute."

The actress restricted comments on the post however, fans show her love on other posts. Many often compliment the gorgeous actress.

@sifisosc8991 commented:

"Umuhle baby girl.[You are beautiful]"

l@erato_mothae commented:

"So gorgeous Omuhle."

@thabisogrow commented:

"You are everything."

neo_kgolane commented

"Learning from you."

kyra_bonini_12 commented:

"Fine girl."

mmabatho_thokolo

"A Queen ."

"Huge loss": 'Generations: The Legacy' viewers bid farewell to Zola's character

Briefly News previously reported that Zola Nombona departed from the iconic show Generations: The Legacy. She played Pamela Khoza, who viewers loved.

Taking to Facebook, Generations: The Legacy announced that the character Pam had was written off from the soapie.

Fans who loved Pam and wanted to see Zola's role immediately took to the comments section to express their sadness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News