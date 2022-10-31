Sjava's fans took to social media to share that they want Lady Zamar to be thrown in jail for the allegations she made against their fave

Feeling pretty, the songstress took to her timeline and posted a stunning pic of herself looking gorgeous

Instead of complimenting Lady Zamar, Sjava's supporters threw shade in her direction, adding that they don't even listen to her music anymore

Sjava's fans have again called Lady Zamar out for what she did to their fave. The songstress accused Sjava of forcing himself on her when they were still romantically involved.

Sjava’s fans want Lady Zamar to be thrown in jail. Image: @lady_zamar, @sjavaatm

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar took to social media to post a stunning pic of herself. Feeling all pretty, the singer captioned her Twitter post:

"The type you brag about."

Sjava's fans took to Lady Zamar's comment section and took shots at her. Many suggested that she must be locked up for the allegations she made against the Umama hitmaker.

@ndomuwa said:

"Devil that one."

@Sthembisokhoz19 commented:

"She has to get some jail time for the allegations against Sjava."

@ntethel3l0 said:

"The type that accuses you of r*pe."

@Ari_Tende wrote:

"Brag? I believe Sjava doesn't even count you."

@AmahleLamila commented:

"Its so sad what you did to be honest, worse I really LOVED your songs #Collide #ItsYou(dreaming). Those were my jams, but I since STOPPED completely listening to your music. You cant accuse a man of r*pe, especially in a country like this one, were we deal with GBV on a daily."

@mzi32601617 said:

"We haven't forgotten what you did to Sjava, you are cursed look at your career now."

@08MMZ added:

"Who brags about individuals that falsely accuse others!?!? MaBanda go apologise to Sjava, uyeke ukuba ukuxokiza."

