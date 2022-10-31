Jub Jub and his show again came under fire from viewers after the show aired another juicy episode on Sunday night

The viewers of the show accused Uyajola 9/9 of violating human rights and alleged that the show is harassing people and humiliating them

Some other viewers shared that the show must be reported to the BCCSA for humiliating people who are accused of cheating

Jub Jub is again under fire from fuming Uyajola 9/9 viewers. The show about cheaters aired a spicy episode on Sunday night, 30 October.

‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub came under fire after his show aired a spicy episode. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

A wife caught her husband in bed with a side chick and she lost it. Jub Jub and his cameras were in the house when all the action happened.

Viewers of the show took to social media to share their reactions to the episode. Many accused Jub Jub and the show of violating human rights.

Taking to Twitter, @2lani_Dlaminii said Sharone doesn't deserve to be humiliated publicly regardless of her cheating ways.

"But..What jub jub did is uncalled for, so many human rights where broken here,including the right to have your dignity protected, harassment, invasion of privacy, emotional and physical trauma, regardless of cheating, Sharone doesn't deserve to be humiliated publicly."

Others people who watched the show agreed with @2lani_Dlaminii, adding that Uyajola 9/9 must be reported to the BCCSA.

@Nkuksmakuks said:

"I totally agree with you, I don't endorse cheating but humiliation is totally wrong. This must be reported to BCCSA and the channel must be sued to compensate abused victims."

@Secret__Elites wrote:

"But I have been saying this in all episodes, his bodyguards holds people captive, they refuse them to leave until they answer...they literally hold them to force content out of them....this is nonsense."

@Kwazikonke6 commented:

"If you are cheating you are also breaking human rights. You are hurting and breaking families. I can't sympathize with cheaters because I am not a cheater."

@ZNtsizwa added:

"Disclaimer my foot no one has a right to treat people this way the BCCSA should intervene this content is nonsense."

