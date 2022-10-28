KFC's cheeky social media account clapped back at a troll, saying their chicken only smells good when you're broke

Some companies on the platform like to let out their sassy side by poking harmless jokes at tweeps

Most people found the comeback hilarious, but many took the opportunity to criticise the state of their fried goods

KFC's sass-filled social media account clapped back at a troll saying that their chicken only smells good when you are broke.

KFC's cheeky Twitter account gave a witty comeback to a troll, making Mzansi howl. Images: NurPhoto, Victor Dyomin/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The popular fast-food outlet made the cheeky response on Twitter and posted it along with a snap of Black Coffee on a jet with some. Peeps flocked to the KFC account to share what they thought of it, and some of the responses were complaints about their food.

The account has some really witty humour behind it every now and again, sometimes cracking jokes with peeps and posting hilarious memes here and there. It's quite popular for companies to have sassy accounts on the platform.

The account not only posts fire tweets but also helps peeps who have a genuine inquiry with fast food outlets in the country.

South Africans adored the humour behind the tweet, but some also had a bone to pick about their services. See the comments below:

@TeffuJoy said:

"Jesus ⚫️ Can we drink already."

@vico_dbn mentioned:

"Kentucky Fried Chicken is not the same as KFC. Trust me."

@Cand_Ziziba posted:

@Zwaras1 commented:

"KFC is different to all of us but got similarities- smell good when broke, taste better when you have machankura and looks fancy when you doing window shopping."

@Gift_Makoti_ said:

"Banger! Don’t delete "

@Sgananda_ZN shared:

@Oupa911 mentioned:

"Did he also add Hope ngale R2.00 yemsangano "

@012Regg commented:

" You are very bad people."

SA man shows the R2495 he managed to save from January with just spare change, peeps share their piggy banks

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that it is hard to save when money is tight, but a few spare coins and small notes can go a long way if you stash them for 12 months. One man took to social media to show off his impressive stash.

With many families living paycheque to paycheque, the art of saving is not something everyone is taught. However, saving doesn’t have to mean millions, a little goes a long way.

