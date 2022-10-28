SA Man Shows the R2495 He Managed to Save From January With Just Spare Change, Peeps Share Their Piggy Banks
- One man started saving his spare coins and notes in January and he now has a whopping R2495 in savings
- Twitter user @KabeloMohlah02 took to social media to show the world that a little can go a long way
- Others shared their cool savings ideas in the comments, inspiring others to start small and reap the rewards
It is hard to save when money is tight, but a few spare coins and small notes can go a long way if you stash them for 12 months. One man took to social media to show off his impressive stash.
With many families living paycheque to paycheque, the art of saving is not something everyone is taught. However, saving doesn’t have to mean millions, a little goes a long way.
Twitter user @KabeloMohlah02 was pleased to see that he had saved a whopping R2495 since January, so he shared the great news online. To some, that is almost a whole entire salary!
“It was not easy to save but I have made R2495 from January to this day”
Peeps jump on the bandwagon, showing off their savings
This post inspired others to show their small but impressive savings. The comment section was quickly filled with pictures of empty bottles filled with spare change and notes. It is not easy to save, however, the reward at the end is truly gratifying.
Be it just a handful of coins or a huge pile of R100s, it is so worth it when the festive season hits.
Take a look:
@BenitaSays shared a savings plant to help others:
@tembisaonlyn shared:
@z_khumalo1 shared:
@Refilwe_refiloe shared:
@purplekirah shared:
@DtKamogelo shared:
