A group of pupils' grand gesture surprise for their teacher's last day of school warmed the hearts of many people in Mzansi

The educator expressed his feelings in the TikTok video, which gained over 1.2 million views within a day

South Africans flocked to the comments section to shower them with heartwarming messages over the teacher and students' reactions

A teacher and his learners left many people on the internet in awe as the pupils' grand gesture toward the educator warmed hearts across the country.

An educator was left in tears after his pupils surprised him at his farewell party. Image: @evanderberg

The group of learners came together to pull off a surprise farewell for their beloved teacher, one he will never forget.

The emotional send-off unfolded on his last day at the school and was shared by the educator himself under the handle @evanderberg on 30 June 2025, which has since gained over 1.2 million views within a day of its publication.

In the video, the teacher stepped into his classroom with a mug in his hand. He was met with a stunning display of appreciation, grey, black, and white balloons floated above desks, snacks were thoughtfully packed and placed in neat arrangements, and a heartfelt goodbye message was written across the classroom board by his learners.

Visibly moved, the @evanderberg couldn’t hold back his emotions and broke down in tears. The emotional wave quickly spread through the room, with several pupils also crying as they watched their teacher react to the unexpected surprise.

The learners then handed over personalised gifts to their teacher, thanking him for his dedication and impact throughout the years. In a beautiful show of unity and joy, the group later danced together, celebrating the bond they shared and the meaningful time spent together.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @evanderberg expressed how he felt about the surprise, saying:

"This was such a huge surprise. These kids really stole my heart, and for that, I will always be grateful. They showed me that what I did was worthy. I couldn’t have asked for a better send-off than this. Thank you, Grade 7 B, and the parents, for surprising me like this. This one I will remember forever."

The clip of the heartfelt farewell has been making the rounds on social media. Many South Africans praised the pupils for their thoughtfulness and emotional maturity. Others applauded the teacher, describing the moment as a testament to the love and respect he earned through his commitment and kindness.

Moments like these are a reminder of the powerful role educators play in young people’s lives and how deeply those connections are felt when it’s time to say goodbye.

People in Mzansi were touched by the sweet moment between the teacher and his pupils as they took to the comment section to shower them with heartwarming messages.

Fezi said:

"I guess we all cried ke sana how cute."

Gcina.Mnukwa added:

"They cried, I cried, together we crode."

Mj expressed:

"Wow.. this teacher really made a great impact on these children's lives. We need more teachers like this one."

MusaPru wrote:

"Like this went straight to the heart…. Imagine getting all this real love from kids …. Means you are one hell of an incredible human being."

Sweetbee2827 commented:

"I don't know the teacher or the kids, but this video broke my heart. I'm sobbing with tears. God bless you all Truemendously!!! Lovies

