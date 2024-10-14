SA Teacher Moved to Tears as Pupils Surprise Her With Baby Shower in Heartwarming Video
- One educator was surprised by her students, who threw her a baby shower, which left her in tears
- The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People were in awe of the sweet moment as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages
In a video making rounds online, an educator in Mzansi and her pupils left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings.
Teacher's baby shower thrown by pupils leaves SA in awe
Ama2ks are a different breed and these students proved just that. The footage shared by TikTok user @nanakibi1.com3 shows the woman being escorted by one of the learners from her class. As she entered, she was welcomed by the pupils, who cheered her on.
The place was well-decorated, and the teacher was surprised by the students's grand gestures. The clip went viral online, touching social media users and leaving them in awe of the sweet moment. It clocked many views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi is in awe of the pupils's grand gesture
The learners touched South Africans as they flooded the comments section to praise their good deeds.
Phindile Khoza Mabon said:
"One thing about ama 2k, they’ll treat you how you treat them. Keep up the good work, Ma'am. You’re doing the Lord's work."
Dea.themis wrote:
"This is cute. We also did this for one of my former high school teachers ka Grade nine. Yoh the tears she cried!"
Nonhlanhla Maphumulo expressed:
"This is what happens when you treat people with kindness and respect. It's given back to you tenfold."
Nikitta Mkhize commented:
