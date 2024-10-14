One educator was surprised by her students, who threw her a baby shower, which left her in tears

In a video making rounds online, an educator in Mzansi and her pupils left South Africans with warm and fuzzy feelings.

A TikTok video shows a teacher getting surprised by her pupils for her baby shower. Image: @nanakibi1.com3

Teacher's baby shower thrown by pupils leaves SA in awe

Ama2ks are a different breed and these students proved just that. The footage shared by TikTok user @nanakibi1.com3 shows the woman being escorted by one of the learners from her class. As she entered, she was welcomed by the pupils, who cheered her on.

The place was well-decorated, and the teacher was surprised by the students's grand gestures. The clip went viral online, touching social media users and leaving them in awe of the sweet moment. It clocked many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi is in awe of the pupils's grand gesture

The learners touched South Africans as they flooded the comments section to praise their good deeds.

Phindile Khoza Mabon said:

"One thing about ama 2k, they’ll treat you how you treat them. Keep up the good work, Ma'am. You’re doing the Lord's work."

Dea.themis wrote:

"This is cute. We also did this for one of my former high school teachers ka Grade nine. Yoh the tears she cried!"

Nonhlanhla Maphumulo expressed:

"This is what happens when you treat people with kindness and respect. It's given back to you tenfold."

Nikitta Mkhize commented:

