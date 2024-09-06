One educator was filled with full of emotions after he was surprised by his students in the most sweetest way

This was after the learners learnt that the teacher had lost his mother, so they made sure to step up

The video warmed the hearts of many South Africans online as they praised the learners for their grand gesture

A group of thoughtful pupils went above and beyond for their teacher as they sweetly surprised him.

A teacher was moved to tears as his learners surprised him after losing his mom. Image: @loyisosokhetye

Male teacher in tears over pupils' surprise

The educator, who goes by the handle @loyisosokhetye, was out of words when a group of learners walked in with gifts while he was teaching. This comes after the pupils learnt that the man had lost his mom.

In the clip shared by @loyisosokhetye on TikTok, the male teacher is filled with emotion as he turns around with tears in his eyes. His students try comforting him, leaving many people on the internet in their feelings.

While taking to his caption, @loyisosokhetye expressed how he felt about the heartwarming surprise, saying:

"I am still out of words. These kids, after they heard I lost my mother, kuthiwa oko babe sad & all that, I did receive the messages, little did I knew bazobetha imali zabo for this

Watch the video below:

SA applauds the pupils on their grand gesture

Many social media users headed to the comment section to express how emotional the video made them feel, while some clapped for the learner's thoughtful act.

Phindile Pretty said:

"One thing we will never take away from ama 2k is showing affection and kindness."

MamaZano added:

"The girl comforting you is showing you it’s okay to cry; I’m so sorry for your loss…May God bandage all your wounds and heal them."

Majola_omhle1 expressed:

"Safunda ngexesha eli wrong yazi how I love the relationship Yama 2k and their teachers."

Mbasa_entle was touched:

"Wow, you are indeed a blessing in their lives. Okay awusa trendi caba uyi teacher of the month."

stumza8650 wrote:

"May God bless those learners I pray you find comfort in God."

Sibu was impressed:

"That's amazing. Our kids are awesome; my God, heal you."

