Xhosa Granny Shares Why She Only Bathes Once a Month, SA Floored

One South African lady lit up Mzansi with videos of her demented mother’s colourful personality on TikTok

In a recent clip, the elderly Xhosa lady explained why she only bathes once a month and floored many people

Social media users were fond of the woman who made some ‘valid’ points that people on the internet agreed with

A Xhosa granny made people chuckle when she shared her bathing schedule in a now-viral TikTok video.

Mzansi was floored by a Xhosa granny who refused to bathe. Image: @nomntu.ludidi

Source: TikTok

The elderly lady won many hearts with her colourful personality after her daughter shared footage of her on her social media.

Granny shares bathing schedule with SA

A Xhosa granny lit up Mzansi with her colourful personality after her daughter, Viola Nomntu Ludidi, posted numerous videos of her on TikTok. In a recent clip, the elderly lady was asked why she had not bathed for the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She responded by saying that people are not meant to wash every day:

“You’re not supposed to wash daily inside the bathtub. You only go in once or twice every month and then only wipe the important parts for the rest of the month. If you wash every day, you’ll end up failing all the time when you’re asked a question.”

The response made the granny’s daughter chuckle and floored many other South African people who loved the clever response. Some Mzansi people felt seen after the elderly woman shared her take on bathing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

There’s no need to shower every day

Bathing every day is a manmade rule built on habit. Medical professionals shared that there are no true intrinsic health benefits to scrubbing your body daily.

According to an article by RNZ, the COVID-19 lockdown was one of the reasons why people started bathing less. A BBC correspondent, Matilda Welins, shared three ways for people to shower less successfully:

Spot-clean specific parts of the body with a flannel, for example, under the arm.

Don't stop washing your hands.

Find a trusted friend or family member and beg them to be honest in telling you whether you smell.

Mzansi floored by granny refusing to bathe

Social media users were dusted by the granny’s explanation and said:

A Xhosa granny shared why she refuses to bath every day. Image: @nomntu.ludidi

Source: TikTok

@maDlamini was excited:

“Finally, I got my people.”

@Tau commented:

“My mom advised me not to wash every day or else I’d run out of flavour.”

@sisipho_platyi14 chuckled:

“Now I know why I’ve been passing with distinctions.”

@Thandeka confessed/

“The way I love water. I think I’m gonna be that granny who annoys her grandchildren to help her bathe.”

@Gaynor_g said:

“I can attest to the fainting, my son says he gets dizzy.”

@BJ Rams662 shared:

“My grandma used to say, ‘I have over 80 years of bathing every day, one day won't make a difference’.”

3 More stories about elderly people by Briefly News

One American man melted many hearts online after visiting his demented grandmother and made her remember him in the sweetest way.

A South African youngster tricked her granny into filming the viral Kehlani dance challenge and trended on TikTok.

One Mzansi chap received mixed reactions from social media users after showing off the massive groceries he bought for his granny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News