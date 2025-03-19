South Africans were unimpressed with one gentleman who showed off his good deed in a now-viral Facebook post

The chap posted pictures of himself with a fully loaded trolley of groceries for his grandmother

Social media users shared their opposing views towards the guy’s content in a thread of 1K comments

A young South African gentleman received major backlash after he shared his good deed online.

One chap gifted his grandmother with groceries. Image: @Cbesh WamaTwo Kay



The chap had taken pictures of his trip to the grocery store to get goodies for his grandmother.

Gent receives backlash from Mzansi after surprising gogo with groceries

One youngster thought about doing something special for his grandmother and filled up a trolly at Shoprite. The gentleman gifted his grandmother with the groceries and took pictures of the good deed.

The young man’s granny loved the surprise but the rest of South Africa did not appreciate the chap’s “shady moves”. Most people thought the gent was not pure with his intentions and just wanted attention from strangers online.

Some social media users found it unnecessary that the guy took photos of the groceries and his grandmother other than just gifting the elder without the presence of a camera. In the end, some people applauded the chap for his good heart.

The gent posted his pictures with the caption:

“So I decided to buy groceries for my gogo. The woman who raised me. It's emotional to see her crying in front of me. I'm so emotional. I love you Skhangane.”

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi unimpressed with gent performing for camera

Social media users bashed the chap in a thread of 1K comments:

A Mzansi youngster went grocery shopping for his gogo. Image: @Cbesh WamaTwo Kay



@Yamkela Bruce Batiya said:

“So we should applaud a bird for flying? No ways. This what you should be doing.”

@Darkbone Fayisa Njilo commented:

“Why did you take pictures? She's your family. Buying groceries for her must be s habit unless you don't do it often.”

@Nkosingiphile Shungube-Nhlambo asked:

“You want us to applaud a fish for swimming?”

@Nzimani Sithole pointed out:

“You didn't do it for your granny, but you did it for social media, shame on you.”

@Nkululeko Braino Ngubane wrote:

“This means you only buy her groceries once in a while, that's why she's crying because she can’t believe it.”

@Mofokeng Polao said:

“You did what was necessary, chief there's nothing amazing about this.”

@Koketso Arnold Mogotlane explained:

“We do this, almost every time we come home and you won't see us getting emotional. This boy needs to do this more often so that gogo can stop crying every time she sees him buy food.”

@Thabo Mkhabela Dlomo wondered:

“So it's for the first time you buy food for your granny?”

@Sibu Masina commented:

“This post is irrelevant. I do this on a daily basis, nothing special here, try again.”

