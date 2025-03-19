Netizens quickly reached for some tissues after a man got emotional because of the loving gift he received from his wife

A stranger walked up to the gent while he was at work and shared the heartfelt message his partner had made for him

South Africans found the clip heart-warming with many making jokes about sending the package to themselves

A man in Mbombela got emotional after receiving a heart-warming gift from his wife. Images: Westend61/ Getty Images, wendy6758

A touching moment between a wife and her husband had South Africans feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. A man received a lovely surprise while at work from his wife who brought him a surprise gift for his birthday. The gift was accompanied by a lovely message, thanking the man for being who he was and the husband the wife had prayed for.

Over a decade of happiness

TikTokker wendy6758 shared the clip of herself sharing the message to the man. At first, the gent looked surprised and was wondering what was going on until the lady shared why she was there. The tears started to flow as the heartwarming message was sent to him.

See the tear-inducing video below:

A side hustle and a half

TikTokker wendy6758 has created a popular business for herself in the Mbombela area. Most of her posts on her account are accompanied by a message that reads:

"Allow me to surprise your love one on your behalf we are based at Mbombela for any occasion."

Several videos on her account show people reacting in similar ways to the man above. Most people are surprised by the lady approaching them only for a big smile to form from ear to ear. Some people shed some tears, some people simply smile but all in all, everyone has a positive reaction to the experience.

The lady who posted the clip runs a special gift giving service. Image: Maryna Terletska

South Africans found the clip touching and showed the sweet husband some love.

Read the comments below:

zintle_nokwe said:

"Sisi I’m in Johannesburg I need your services 🔥 If my man doesn’t react like this man on the video, take the gift back 😂"

user2834795923549 mentioned:

"Here I am smiling like a pregnant fish 😢"

Hilda Tshikani Ntota asked:

"Who else is chopping onions?🥺 Oh love stays winning ♥️"

London D commented:

'The colleague said “nangu”, hai colleagues will sell us one day 🤣'

Miss Bev shared:

"His face can tell that his a good man. God bless you and your wife she knows how to appreciate you."

👑Scottish👑 said:

"This is so nice 🥺❤️ Mara I would be mad at the one who said "nangu" so fast. What if it was people from moja love?😭"

Misskay asked:

"Anyone who does this in Pretoria? My hubby deserves this 🥰"

