Folks across Mzansi showed great concern after a lady shared what her partner did to her work clothes

The woman showed how her work pants had been cut and that her shoes were filled with water and were damaged

South Africans shared their thoughts about the incidents and many concluded that the situation won't end well if continued

A lady had Mzansi concerned after she shared how her partner destroyed her work clothes.

Mjolo isn't all about flowers and chocolate, sometimes it has its major downsides. A woman took to the internet to share what her partner had done to her work clothes. The clip shows that her pants had been cut badly and her work shoes were damaged and filled with water.

Trouble in paradise

TikTokker boagotshube10 shared her ordeal with her followers online. The lady, whose partner is also a woman, also shared that her partner did that so that she didn't have to go to work. Many netizens were worried that the problems between the two could get worse.

See the video below:

Rough waters ahead

People in the comment section shared how this can only be the beginning of worse things to come. Some commenters shared that instances like this are what happened to them in their love lives before things got worse.

Netizens warned the woman that destroying clothes can lead to worse problems down the line.

Outside of the video, the woman lives a peaceful life based on the TikToks she has on her page. Most of the content posted is about herself and what she usually gets up to. A few pictures of her outfits are sprinkled in. Regarding the video she shared, netizens had a lot to say about her situation and gave some words of caution.

Read the comments below:

Portia Nomonde Radebe said:

"Nobody wakes up and does that just for just 😂😅 You know what you did."

Lovely Junju mentioned:

"No matter the reason, she is wrong! Whatever he did.. She should've walked away 🥺 He gotta work!"

CONNIE'S TV&WORKOUT asked:

"So what did she benefit from doing that? Ladies let's normalize to calm ourselves when we angry, because sometimes we are the reason why our man leaves us. Let's be careful of our behaviour."

Tebello commented:

"This is not a joke my mom used to put my dad’s clothes in water. This was when he didn’t come home for days and didn’t give us money for food after payday. I’m afraid to commit even now."

Dikeledi M shared:

"Please leave it's only going to get worse.💔"

NEllz.M said:

"Take all those to the police she will explain when she gets there."

Hunter iii🇧🇼 mentioned:

"People should learn to walk away... She does this and when you guy reacts, we scream GBV."

