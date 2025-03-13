A woman named Sphindile got candid on X (formally known as Twitter) to share that she was finally deleting pictures of her ex

The X user, who dated the man for three years, revealed that she deleted over 1 000 forms of media that reminded her of their relationship

Many social media users in the comment section showed the mother support, while some tried to shoot their shot

A woman received support from the online community when she finally decided to delete memories of her ex. Images: @Sphindile09

Source: Twitter

For some people, breakups are never easy as they navigate their emotions and memories linked to the past. After a woman shared that she deleted over 1 000 pictures of the person who was the love of her life, many people showed her their support.

Gone and soon to be forgotten

An X user named Sphindile shared that she had broken up with her ex after three years together. However, she did not reveal the reason for the split.

On her X account, she shared a screenshot showing she was getting rid of 130 photos and 987 other items from her Apple device, totalling 1 117 forms of media.

Sphindile told app users:

"Three months down the line, I finally had the courage to delete his pictures. There’s more to delete, but I’m proud of the progress I’ve made thus far. Therapy is absolutely assisting me. I highly recommend it."

Take a look at the picture posted on X below:

The woman was ready to delete the man out of her life. Image: @Sphindile09

Mzansi shows woman support

Hundreds of internet users felt for the woman and shared love and words of encouragement. Those who felt they could relate also headed to the comment section to share their experiences with their ex-partners.

@PontshoTladii told Sphindile:

"I detached while still in the relationship, so when I deleted the pictures, it was a smooth process. Select, delete, and live."

@Ed_Sekete tried to shoot their shot in the comment section:

"When you are done deleting, answer my DM so we can create new ones."

@Leratolee_cele tried comforting the woman, writing:

"I am so sorry. You will get over him. One day, you'll realise a day has passed and you haven't thought about him."

@Realeboga_S added to the post:

"My dating life has never reached this level. I have never taken a single photo with any of my exes. I am very sorry that you had to delete all the beautiful memories you had created with him."

@Benzo_Ndlovu said to the heartbroken woman:

"The fact that you're tweeting about it means you haven't moved on."

Sphindile replied to the X user:

"True, but I’m making progress. We had been together for three years. There is a child involved and families involved."

Source: Briefly News