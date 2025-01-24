A South African lady got tired of dealing with an unfaithful man and left him with his baggage

Unfortunately for her, the gent’s baggage won’t leave her to rest, as the guy’s new main girl keeps lurking

The hun caught the other woman’s silly behaviour and exposed her on TikTok, where Mzansi had a good laugh

Often, the side chick auditions for the role of the main girl. They do all they can to shift the focus to them.

A lady exposed her obsessive stalker on TikTok. Image: @xolisasosibo

Source: TikTok

Once they get promoted, their primary focus is on the demoted lady who left the man playing silly games.

Woman exposes ex-boyfriend’s new girl for stalking her on TikTok

One of the reasons why side chicks who end up playing the main chick role suffer from insecurity is because they know all that happens in the dark. They know how a dirty secret can be kept from seeing the light of day while the man enjoys the best of both (or multiple) worlds.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

One Mzansi hun who got demoted, Xolisa Sosibo, exposed how her ex-boyfriend’s new main girl stalked her constantly after calling it quits. TikTok notified Sosibo numerous times about the girl checking her profile.

She finally exposed her by sharing screenshots of the notifications on TikTok, which generated 1.9 million views. She captioned her now-viral post:

“Stop viewing my profile every day, my angel. I left the boy for you.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi howled by insecure side chick behaviour on TikTok

One studied how much time her ex's new girlfriend spent on her TikTok page. Image: @xolisasosibo

Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 2.5K comments:

@Diamonds&Pearls💎 notified the hun:

“Go to Ngelosi’s profile, she responded with a video.”

@nokwandamhlongo._ advised the other woman:

“Ngelosi close those profile views and then stalk her peacefully.”

@@FiffyNatty asked:

“Is there anything wrong with viewing someone's profile? I do that every day.”

@I'm nobody said:

“We view people's profiles, and trust me, it's not that deep, relax.”

@Mmathabo M commented:

“Yho, I always stalk girls who dress nicely on TikTok. Now I'm scared.”

3 More stories like this on Briefly News

South African were floored by a gent who was mad at his wife after his side chick started ignoring him

A brave side chick reached out to her man's main girlfriend to warn her about her unfaithful boyfriend

South Africans were amused by how people from Cape Town dealt well with cheaters in a now-viral video

Source: Briefly News