A young South African lady was in a rush when she received a call from her boyfriend's side chick

The pair were to meet up and discuss their man's disgusting behaviour after being deemed a womaniser

Social media users were unpleased by the lady wanting to meet her boyfriend's girlfriend and advised her to stay home

A woman from Cape Town, Yolanda, was shocked when her boyfriend's girlfriend texted her about their man.

She asked to meet Yolanda for lunch to discuss their man's cheating scandal.

Side chick tips girlfriend with info on boyfriend

Some women have admitted to settling for cheating partners, while some have openly accepted polygamous relationships after they had made peace with the partners' appetites.

Yolanda received a message from a woman who had been dating her man for a while. The news got to the lay, who then started panicking after the side chick requested to meet to chat about their lover:

"Guys, I just found out. I'm panicking. This girl just called me and said that she and my man are dating and that they were chilling together yesterday after he told me he was his friend.

"So now, the girl and I are going to meet, and I'm panicking. My thoughts are all over the place. I'm being cheated on?"

She captioned her clip:

"POV: She came to you woman to woman."

Mzansi reacts to lady meeting boyfriend's side chick

Social media users disapproved of the meeting and commented:

@Bontle was puzzled:

"Why are you meeting her?"

@manakapheto noticed:

"The birds are laughing."

@Dee_Jara suggested:

"Girl, you should be getting ready to go on a date with another man."

@Ayanda explained:

"I will never meet up with Mangano. She's trying to stress you out, so watch out; she wants your man all to herself."

@Noliqhwa shared her story:

"I found out a week ago via a call, too. We spoke, made comparisons, realised a few things and laughed. She can have the cheater, I'm leaving him."

Gent mad at wife after side chick ignores him

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok dusted Mzansi with his hilarious roleplay of a cheating husband when his side chick went AWOL. Khaya Magudulela has been nailing the role in all of his viral videos and received a lot of positive engagement.

Social media users were impressed with his performance and shared their thoughts in the comments.

